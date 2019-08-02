Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Unfollowed Everyone on Instagram

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s exclusive list of follows on Instagram just got wiped down to zero.

Although the royal parents have over 9 million followers on their social media platform — which they launched in April — they’re now asking for suggestions on worthwhile causes and people to follow.

“For the month of August we look to you for help,” Meghan and Harry said in a post on their joint Instagram account. “We want to know who YOUR Force for Change is.”

“Over the next few days please add your suggestions into the comments section: someone you look up to, the organisation doing amazing work that we should all be following, an account that inspires you to be and do better (or that simply makes you feel good), or the handle that brims with optimism for a brighter tomorrow,” the post continued.

Meghan and Harry said they will choose 15 accounts and begin following them on Monday, August 5.

Forces for Change is also the name of Meghan’s guest-edited September issue of British Vogue, which features “a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open-mindedness” on the cover.

In May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex unfollowed all the royal family accounts (even the Queen didn’t make the cut!) and announced that they will change their following list each month to reflect charities and organizations surrounding different causes.

They honored Mental Health Awareness Month in May by only following organizations that work to “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection.” The accounts include Heads Together (the royals’ mental health initiative), Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation, Headspace, Pandas Foundation and Oprah Winfrey‘s SuperSoul Sunday talk show.

Meghan, who celebrates her 38th birthday on Sunday, and Prince Harry, 34, celebrated Pride Month in June by following accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and they highlighted organizations focused on environmental conversation for July.