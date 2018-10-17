3 Photos That Prove Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Can Make Standing Under an Umbrella Romantic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t going to let a downpour stop them from a little royal tour PDA!

During their visit to Dubbo, Australia, on Tuesday, the newlyweds, who announced they are expecting a baby in the spring, were met by some unexpected showers. And it was a welcome surprise for the farming community of Dubbo, who has experienced major drought issues over the past several years.

The prince kept his pregnant wife dry as they sweetly shared the same umbrella. Before giving a speech to the crowd, he gave the umbrella to Meghan so she could stay dry.

But Meghan wasn’t about to let her husband get all wet, so she followed him to the podium and protected him from the rain as he spoke to the locals who had come out to see them.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

And when they each walked under their own umbrellas later in the day, they still managed to stay close by holding hands.

As soon as they went public with their romance last year, it was clear that they were not afraid to show PDA. And those displays of affection have continued since Meghan became an official royal five months ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

“They are not afraid to hold hands. They don’t mind showing their emotions,” veteran royal photographer, Mark Stewart, previously told PEOPLE.

Those moments of intimacy have been on display at almost every event they’ve attended together (aside from their appearance alongside the Queen!).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PETER PARKS/AFP/Getty

“Meghan is used to being touchy-feely, and Harry is the same,” former palace spokesman, Dickie Arbiter, told PEOPLE. “Harry has always been tactile.”