Meghan Markle Charms the Royal Kids as She and Prince Harry Reunite with Royal Family: See the Photos!
Meghan Markle is back at Buckingham Palace — and she's having a ball with the youngest royals in attendance.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday — joined the royal family for Trooping the Colour on Thursday at the palace. Meghan, 40, could be seen playfully entertaining various young royals, including Zara Tindall's kids Mia, 8, and Lena, 3, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 11.
The outing marks the first time that Meghan and Prince Harry, 37 — who was seen chatting with the Duke of Kent and at one point shushing the boisterous royal kids himself — have appeared together with the royal family in more than two years. Their last appearance was in March 2020 for Commonwealth Day, their final outing as official working royals.
RELATED: Prince Louis Is an Instant Meme on Palace Balcony for Trooping the Colour — and Even Charms Queen Elizabeth
Harry and Meghan watched the birthday parade for Queen Elizabeth from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade. Meghan wore an asymmetrical, wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat with an oversized navy bow and coordinating navy dress, while Harry wore a blue suit rather than ceremonial dress as he has in the past.
The Queen previously announced that only senior working members of the royal family will be included in the balcony appearance. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and have since moved to Montecito, California.
Earlier Thursday morning, the Cambridge children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — made their carriage debut at Trooping the Colour. Later, Louis stole the spotlight with his expressive antics on the balcony. (His great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, appeared amused!)
RELATED: Royal Family's Best Trooping the Colour Moments Over the Years — Including Prince Harry's Cheeky Face!
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
On Friday, Harry and Meghan are expected to make another appearance at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral.
- Queen Elizabeth Lights the Platinum Jubilee Beacon with Help from Grandson Prince William!
- Kate Middleton Debuts New Sapphire Earrings That Belonged to Princess Diana — and Debunks a Rumor!
- George, Charlotte and Louis Peek Out the Window in Adorable Trooping the Colour Moment
- Prince Harry's Full-Circle Shushing Moment at Trooping the Colour More Than 30 Years Later: Then & Now