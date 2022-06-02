The appearance marks the first time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have appeared with the royal family in more than two years

Meghan Markle Charms the Royal Kids as She and Prince Harry Reunite with Royal Family: See the Photos!

Meghan Markle is back at Buckingham Palace — and she's having a ball with the youngest royals in attendance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday — joined the royal family for Trooping the Colour on Thursday at the palace. Meghan, 40, could be seen playfully entertaining various young royals, including Zara Tindall's kids Mia, 8, and Lena, 3, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 11.

The outing marks the first time that Meghan and Prince Harry, 37 — who was seen chatting with the Duke of Kent and at one point shushing the boisterous royal kids himself — have appeared together with the royal family in more than two years. Their last appearance was in March 2020 for Commonwealth Day, their final outing as official working royals.

Meghan Markle with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall in the Major General's office overlooking The Trooping of the Colour on Horse Guards Parade. Meghan Markle with the royal children at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Color on June 2. | Credit: Kelvin Bruce

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duke of Kentl in the Major General's office overlooking The Trooping of the Colour on Horse Guards Parade. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak with the Duke of Kent at Buckingham Palace on June 2. | Credit: Kelvin Bruce

Harry and Meghan watched the birthday parade for Queen Elizabeth from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade. Meghan wore an asymmetrical, wide-brimmed Stephen Jones hat with an oversized navy bow and coordinating navy dress, while Harry wore a blue suit rather than ceremonial dress as he has in the past.

The Queen previously announced that only senior working members of the royal family will be included in the balcony appearance. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and have since moved to Montecito, California.

Prince Harry Viewing Trooping of the Colour at Horse Guards Parade Prince Harry | Credit: Kelvin Bruce

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) stands with from left, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge , Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge , to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace From left: Princess Anne, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince William on the balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 2. | Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images