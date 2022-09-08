Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Traveling to Scotland to Be with Queen Elizabeth

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled from their California home to Europe earlier this week for a series of charitable events

Published on September 8, 2022 09:09 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth II
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to Scotland amid doctors' "concerns" for Queen Elizabeth's health.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they were heading to Scotland, where the Queen is receiving medical care at Balmoral Castle.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson, 37, and his wife, 41, were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards in London on Thursday. They traveled from their California home to Europe this week for a series of visits with their longstanding charitable organizations.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday morning, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The couple join Prince Harry's family members in rushing to Queen Elizabeth's side.

The Queen's son and heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have traveled to Balmoral. Prince Charles was in Scotland on Wednesday carrying out engagements.

Prince William, Harry's brother who is second in line to the throne, is also heading to Scotland. He was seen in photos Wednesday as he joined Kate Middleton in bringing their three children to a preview day at their new school.

Queen Elizabeth's other three children are also making their way to Balmoral. Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, is already in Scotland having undertaken royal duties in the country this week. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, are also going to see their mother.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 6, 2022. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth was last seen in photos on Tuesday, where she appointed Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the U.K.'s new prime minister at Balmoral.

Truss tweeted in reaction to the palace's statement on Thursday, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

