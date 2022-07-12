The couple, who moved to Meghan's home state of California in 2020, visited N.Y.C. twice last fall

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Heading to New York City Next Week for a Special U.N. Appearance

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking another bite out of the Big Apple!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who relocated from the U.K. to Meghan's home state of California in 2020, are planning another trip to New York City. According to reports, a spokesperson for the United Nations confirmed that the couple will be in New York for the U.N. General Assembly to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day on July 18. Prince Harry, 37, is expected to give an address.

Meghan, 40, appeared at the U.N. Women's conference on International Women's Day in 2015. Her mom Doria Ragland was on hand as she gave an inspiring speech on gender equality.

"U.N. Women, as you guys know, has defined the year 2030 as the expiration date for gender inequality," she said. "And here's what's staggering — the studies show that at the current rate, the elimination of gender inequality won't be possible until 2095. That's another eighty years from now. And when it comes to women's political participation and leadership the percentage of female parliamentarians globally has only increased by 11% since 1995. Eleven percent in 20 years? Come on. This has to change. Women make up more than half of the world's population and potential, so it is neither just nor practical for their voices, for our voices, to go unheard at the highest levels of decision-making."

Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland attend UN Women's 20th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing at Manhattan Centre at Hammerstein Ballroom on March 10, 2015 in New York City. Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland | Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Members of the royal family, including Harry's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip as well as both of his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana, met with Mandela on many occasions before his death in 2013.

During the couple's tour to Africa in 2019, they met with Graca Machel, Mandela's widow. Prince Harry and Meghan also visited the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London back in July 2018.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet Graca Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela on October 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Duke last met with Mrs Machel during his visit to South Africa in 2015. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Graca Machel | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Prince Harry visited New York City in September 2021, starting with a visit to One World Observatory at the World Trade Center with former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife Chirlane McCray, their son Dante de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul.

During the trip, they met with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Meghan read her children's book The Bench to second grade students at P.S. 123 Mahalia Jackson School in Harlem.

Global Citizen Live, New York - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

The duo then appeared on stage at Global Citizen Live in Central Park, where they spoke up about the world's need for COVID-19 vaccine equity.

"Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That's the point, but that's not happening," Meghan said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala on Nov. 10, 2021 | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Meghan and Harry returned to New York in November, marking Veterans Day in the U.S. and Remembrance Day in the U.K. at the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum. After hitting the red carpet, Prince Harry, who served in the British army for 10 years, presented the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans and military families living with the invisible wounds of war.