Prince Harry Suits Up as He and Wife Meghan Markle Say Farewell to Tonga

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said goodbye to Tonga.

After a busy day in the Polynesian country, which included meeting with the prime minister, seeing an exhibit of Tongan crafts and a trip to Tupou College, the royal couple paid a final visit to His Majesty King Tupou VI at the Royal Palace.

The Victorian-style palace, which is located in the northwest of the capital, Nukuʻalofa, was built in 1867 and is the official residence of the Tongan king.

For the occasion, Meghan, 37, kept on the sky blue “Cary” shirt dress by Veronica Beard she wore at the previous outings and Harry, 34, wore a gray suit and tie.

While Meghan has been wowing in multiple looks during their tour, this time it was Harry who swapped up his style, as earlier in the day he had worn a more casual look of khaki trousers and a blue shirt.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

After spending time with the King and his wife, Queen Nanasipauʻu Tukuʻaho, Meghan and Harry posed for a photo on the palace porch with the Tongan royals. In the background, locals could be heard singing traditional songs of the country.

Meanwhile, over by the tarmac, locals gathered along the striking traditional-printed fabric carpet that was rolled out on the grass for the royal couple ahead of their departure.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with King Tupou VI and Queen NanasipauÔu TukuÔaho Getty

Bidding Meghan and Harry farewell at Fua’amotu International Airport was Princess Angelika Latufuipeka, who first welcomed the pair when they arrived at Tonga on Thursday morning.

The jet-setting royal couple then waved goodbye to locals as they boarded their plane to head back to Sydney for the next leg of their royal tour.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Karwai Tang/WireImage

Earlier in the day, Meghan and Harry made a stop at Tonga’s Tupou College and dedicated two forest reserves at the school’s on-site forest. The trip surprised royal fans since Meghan skipped out on an earlier forest trip in Fiji to avoid mosquitos.

The Zika virus, which causes birth defects, including microcephaly, has been detected in both Fiji and Tonga. The pregnant royal, who sought medical advice about the Zika virus ahead of the tour, took precautions upon arrival in Fiji.

Adhering to general recommendations by medical professionals, Meghan arrived at the airport in a long-sleeved white dress after wearing several sleeveless dresses in Sydney. And she was spotted with insect repellent on her arms during her first night in Tonga.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking at a parrot Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Tupou College Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

While at the college, the Royals were also treated to a musical performance by the Tupou College Boys Choir, which reportedly included a song about mosquitos, prompting the couple to laugh.

Harry also delivered a speech to the Toloa Forest Reserve crowd about the importance of conservation.

“Tonga is leading by example and understands deeply the impact of environmental changes because they directly affect these islands,” he said in the speech. “Planting trees in conserving forests helps us in so many ways. It is a simple, but effective way to restore and repair our environment, clear the air, protect habitat and enhance our health and well-being.”

Meghan and Harry will return to Sydney, Australia, for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games. Then, it will be on to New Zealand for the final leg of their 16-day tour.