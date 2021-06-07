Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Told the Queen About Daughter's Birth Before Public Announcement

The monarch, 95, was informed of baby Lilibet Diana's arrival ahead of the public, PEOPLE confirms. Meghan and Harry's second child — a little sister to 2-year-old Archie! — was born on Friday, June 4, although the official announcement came on Sunday.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to California last year, it's unclear when the Queen will get to meet her 11th great-grandchild. Although Prince Harry is expected to return to the U.K. for the July 1 unveiling of the Kensington Palace statue in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana, Meghan and their two children won't be making the trip.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, may decide to spend the holidays in the U.K. at the end of this year, or they may wait until next summer to join the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, marking 70 years of her service to the throne.

Shortly after announcing the birth of Lili, as the couple plan to call their daughter, the royal family shared their congratulations.

"The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement.

The official Royal Family social media accounts also shared a photo of Meghan and Harry from their May 2018 wedding to celebrate Lili's arrival.

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!" they captioned the image.

The name Lilibet is a sweet tribute to Harry's grandmother. The monarch was affectionately called Lilibet as a child by her family members as a nickname. In a loving gesture to her husband of 73 years Prince Philip who died in April, the Queen placed a handwritten note on top of his coffin. The monarch signed the note from "Lilibet." Philip was thought to be the last person in the Queen's life to call her by that name.

It was also a loving nickname used by the Queen's father, King George VI, who once said of his two daughters, "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy."