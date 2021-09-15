In a shot by photographer Pari Dukovic, the couple sport matching olive ensembles as they stroll hand-in-hand along a tree-lined path

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Romantic New Photo Is Reminiscent of Their 2018 New Zealand Visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing a familiar look of love.

The couple appeared in new portraits for TIME, including one of the magazine's seven covers, as part of the outlet's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. In one shot by photographer Pari Dukovic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sport matching olive ensembles as they stroll hand-in-hand along a tree-lined path and exchange smiles.

The photo is strikingly similar to a snap from Meghan and Harry's October 2018 visit to New Zealand. The photos are nearly identical, from their forest surroundings and locked eyes down to Meghan casually placing her left hand in her pocket.

The photo from New Zealand came just a couple weeks after Meghan and Prince Harry announced that they were expecting their first child. Now, they are parents of two: son Archie Harrison, 2, and daughter Lilibet Diana, born on June 4.

It's not rare for Meghan and Harry to strike this pose, from the red carpet of The Lion King premiere to huddling under an umbrella on their way into a charity event.

Meghan, 40, and Harry, who turned 37 on Wednesday, were praised in an essay for TIME by José Andrés, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen, which has delivered more than 500,000 hot meals to earthquake-stricken Haiti and is an official partner of Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation.

"Springing into action is not the easy choice for a young duke and duchess who have been blessed through birth and talent, and burned by fame," wrote Andrés.