Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wish Their Followers Happy Thanksgiving: 'From Our Family to Yours'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the holiday spirit!

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished their followers a Happy Thanksgiving in a short, but sweet post on their joint Instagram account.

“Wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours,” Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, wrote in the post, which they signed from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In the caption of the post, the proud parents of 6-month-old son Archie also wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving! 🍁”

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Harry’s Thanksgiving post comes one day after the royal couple celebrated the two-year anniversary of their engagement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also marked the happy occasion on their joint Instagram page, sharing three photos from important milestones in their relationship: a snap from their engagement photo call on Nov. 27, 2017, a new wedding photo in black and white, and a shot from their public debut as a family of three.

In the wedding portrait, photographer Chris Allerton captured an unposed moment of Meghan and Harry following their fairy tale ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple had their arms around each other, while Meghan was doubled over with a big smile on her face.

“On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world,” they captioned the post.

Meghan and Harry revealed they would take about six weeks off towards the end of the year amid their concerns that the intense scrutiny they’ve faced has been tough on the couple.

“The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also planning to skip the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham — including their public walk to church on Christmas morning — with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”