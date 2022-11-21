Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Thank Elton John for Being a 'Friend to Our Kids' in Surprise Video

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thanking Sir Elton John!

The couple surprised concert-goers at one of Elton John's farewell gigs in California by recording a special message. The video was played before the iconic singer's concert at Dodger Stadium, which was recorded for Disney+.

In the personal message, Harry, 38, thanked the singer for being a friend, not only to his late mom Princess Diana but to him and his young children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1, too.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also revealed that they attended one of Elton's longrunning globe-trotting farewell tour shows.

"Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations," Meghan, 41, said at the start of the couple's video message.

Harry then chimed in with his "congratulations" before Meghan added, "And we are just so proud of you. We're so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also."

"And thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades," Harry added. "Thank you for being the friend that you were for my mum, thank you for being our friend. Thank you for being friend to our kids and thank you for entertaining people right around the world.

"Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig, we know that. But we love you and congratulations on an incredible career," he concluded.

At the end of the video, Meghan lovingly rested her head on Harry's shoulder.

Elton John performed at Harry and Meghan's wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018 (he was also a star turn at the celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth in June) and hosted the couple at his home in the South of France in 2019.

Meghan and Harry weren't alone in sharing their wishes for Elton amid his farewell tour. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and crooner Tony Bennett were among the prominent figures who paid tribute to the iconic singer. President Biden thanked him on behalf of the American people for his advocacy for AIDS and HIV campaigning and fundraising via his charity.

Biden called him one of the "greatest of all time," adding, "not just because of your iconic songs, [but] because of your absolute courage. You turned pain into purpose and your advocacy has literally saved millions of lives."

Dr. Biden added, "Elton, as you close this chapter of your story, I hope you know that your legacy has no end. From the timeless songs that have given voice to our joys and sorrows to how you've inspired countless people to stand up and speak out. You will always be here on our playlist and in our hearts."

Joining the rocker for the series of gigs at the stadium were Grammy-winning artists Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile and Kiki Dee.

The three highly-anticipated Dodger Stadium concert series were a throwback to one of Elton's best-known classic concerts at the stadium when he wore an iconic sparkly Dodger's uniform.