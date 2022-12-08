Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal What's to Come in Volume 2 of 'Harry & Meghan' on Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to address their decision to step back as senior working royals in the second installment of Harry & Meghan, premiering next week

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on December 8, 2022 04:18 PM
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Photo: Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking ahead to what's next.

As the credits rolled at the end of the third episode of Harry & Meghan, which hit Netflix Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex addressed what audiences can expect in volume two of their docuseries, which premieres next week.

"This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict," Meghan, 41, said, referencing the royal family.

"Everything that's happened to us was always gonna happen to us," Harry, 38, added of the decisions that drove them to step back as senior working royals in March 2020.

Meghan added, "Suddenly, what clicked in my head was, 'It's never gonna stop.' "

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (foreground centre), sits with <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, front row, Prince Andrew, background right, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey
Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"There was no other option at this point. We need to get outta here," Harry said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up like never before with the first installment of Harry & Meghan, their highly anticipated docuseries from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. In the first three episodes, streaming now, the California-based couple spoke about their early romance, the racism she faced when their relationship went public, Harry's proposal, Meghan's entry into the royal family and more.

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Netflix

Harry also called wearing a Nazi Halloween costume in 2005 "one of the biggest mistakes of my life," revealed that he "blocked out" many early memories of his late mother Princess Diana and said he stepped back from his senior royal role to best protect his family.

"I accept that there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I've done and how I've done it," Harry said in a sit-down interview in episode two. "But I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mum. I didn't want history to repeat itself."

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Meghan Markle and Archie. Netflix

Volume one of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix. Volume two hits queues next Thursday, Dec. 15.

