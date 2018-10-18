Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tease Their 'Long List' of Potential Baby Names

It’s been just a few days since announcing they are expecting their first child, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already playing the name game!

During the royal couple’s day of outings in Melbourne, Australia, the pair hopped on one of the city’s iconic trams for a short ride to South Melbourne Beach with student sustainability leaders. Twelve-year-old Charlie Wolf took the opportunity to grill Meghan and Harry on a name for the royal baby.

Meghan kept mum, replying, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

Ella Burns, 12, told reporters: “She said that she hadn’t thought of one as it was still quite early.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan, who is due next spring, has had her 12-week ultrasound and is “feeling well,” a royal source tells PEOPLE.

British oddsmakers are already predicting names for the royal baby, with Victoria jumping to the top spot at 8/1 within the first minute of the baby news announcement, according to bookmaker William Hill. The name is a leading favorite for a girl for Ladbrokes as well at 8-1. Alice and Elizabeth are also tied at 8-1, according to William Hill.

For a boy, Ladbrokes bets place Albert and Arthur closely behind at 10-1, while William Hill has Alexander up at 7-1.

The names Diana and Charles (for the royal baby’s grandparents!) are also in the running.

William Hill reports that baby name bets began spiking on Friday when Meghan wore a oversized navy Givenchy coat and dress to Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

Meghan Markle at Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday Press Association via AP Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are “delighted” for the couple — as are Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall,” the palace says.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Monday.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”