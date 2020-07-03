Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have formally wound up SussexRoyal charity, and are focusing the energy on Archewell and the sustainable tourism initiative Travalyst

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take Another Formal Step Away from Their Ex-Royal Life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made another step away from their former frontline royal life.

The couple have formally closed down their charity SussexRoyal, filing the relevant paperwork with the authorities in the U.K., PEOPLE has confirmed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As part of their departure agreement with Queen Elizabeth, Harry and Meghan could not have the word royal in their charitable arm or future organization, and have decided not to use their Royal Highness titles. So, it became impossible to continue with the non-profit as it was.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

Their new philanthropic organization is called Archewell — its name, a nod to their son Archie, also blends "an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon," they explained in April.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cut Off Four Major U.K. Tabloids in Unprecedented Letter

In SussexRoyal’s short life, its only ongoing program was the sustainable travel and tourism initiative, Travalyst. That is now operating as an independent non-profit based in the U.K., and all assets from Sussex Royal will transfer over to it.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gareth Fuller-Pool/Getty

With the travel and tourism industry especially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the Sussexes say that Travalyst will work on areas it can make a difference. A source close to the couple tells PEOPLE, “The Travalyst partnership is committed to playing an active role in helping communities that rely on tourism rebuild and recover in ways that support their long-term sustainability and resilience.”

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

They hope to have more to unveil in the near future.