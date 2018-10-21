After 'Resting at Home,' Meghan Markle Steps Out at Reception with Prince Harry — See the Photos!

After a brief rest at home, Meghan Markle was back to beaming as usual on the sixth day of her royal tour Down Under with husband Prince Harry.

Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, attended a reception Sunday afternoon in Sydney hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison not long after Harry awarded medals at a road cycling even that morning in the Invictus Games, which is a focal point of their tour.

For the occasion Meghan dressed in a black turtleneck and black jeans with a white striped blazer from L’Agence and black Deneuve bow pumps from Aquazzura.

Harry, who has been coordinating a bit with his wife, wore a gray blazer and black pants with brown suede shoes.

Though Meghan missed Sunday morning’s medal ceremony, Harry had it well handled solo — still finding time to chat with the competitors while awarding a gold to the U.K.’s Michael Swain (and helping him grab his fallen hat, which Swain had removed for the occasion).

Also in attendance at the afternoon reception, held at Pavilion Restaurant, were Invictus competitors and their family and friends as well as children from the Australian Kookaburra Kids Foundation, who got their own royal audience.

Earlier Sunday, sources said Meghan would be reducing her engagements for a few days as the end of the first week of her first royal tour approached.

“After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour,” a source reportedly said.

Meghan is “feeling fine but resting,” one source said, according to Hello!‘s Emily Nash. The goal is “just trying to pace things for her,” according to a source.

On Monday, just one day before their tour began, Meghan and Harry confirmed they were expecting their first child together.

After the Sunday morning road cycling medal ceremony, Harry said his wife was “resting back at home.”

“Being pregnant takes its toll,” he said.

She seemed none the worse for wear at the reception, where photographers captured her, all smiles, with Harry.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

According to reports, Meghan is still set to travel to Fraser Island, off of Australia’s eastern coast, and will continue making other appearances with Harry.

So far this trip — which has or will take them not just to Australia but Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand — Meghan and Harry have been happily received as they attended Invictus events, stepped out on Bondi Beach and met with locals, among other stops.

They started the tour just one day after announcing they were expecting their first child together, who will be seventh in line for the British throne.

Describing an incredibly warm welcome,” Harry said Saturday: “We … genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby.”