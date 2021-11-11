Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Surprise Veterans Day Outing in New Jersey

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex honored veterans at a glamorous gala held at the Intrepid Museum in New York City

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited a New Jersey military base to mark Veterans Day.

One night after attending the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City, the couple stepped out again on Thursday to host a luncheon for service members and their spouses at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, discussed topics like mental health and the importance of community.

As they did the previous night, both adorned their outfits with a red poppy, the symbol used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Lee Morgan

On Wednesday, Meghan and Prince Harry hit the gala's red carpet in glamorous fashion: Harry sported a Giorgio Armani tuxedo with a bow tie, pinned with four medals and the cross for Knight Commander of Royal Victorian Order around his neck. Meghan wore a show-stopping red gown by Carolina Herrera with coordinating heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry | Credit: Lee Morgan

In prepared remarks, Harry discussed the isolation service members often feel when returning home, and stressed the importance of supporting veterans.

"My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were," said Harry, who served a decade in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan. "But in war, you also see and experience things you hope no one else has to," he said. "These stay with us, sometimes like a slideshow of images."