Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Texas Women's Shelter Damaged in Winter Storm

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex supported the Dallas shelter through their nonprofit Archewell Foundation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are lending a helping hand in Texas.

On Sunday, the Genesis Women's Shelter & Support in Dallas — which suffered large-scale damage in the recent winter storms to their transitional housing facilities, school and offices — shared their thanks to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Today the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!" the shelter, which aims to give women and children in abusive situations a path toward an independent and safe life, tweeted. "Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION!"

The Sussexes' donation through their nonprofit foundation will help replace a damaged roof and make repairs at Annie's House, the transitional housing facility.

"Today, we were notified that through the actions of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, Prince Harry and Meghan will make a donation to help us get back on our feet," said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support. "Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone."

The major damage and flooding caused by the weather crisis in Texas forced Genesis, which serves 3,700 women and children each year, to completely shut its doors for the first time in close to 40 years of operation. Thanks to "the support and generosity of people from all 50 states and five foreign countries," said Langbein, the facility has since been able to reopen.

Meghan and Harry, who announced on Valentine's Day that they are expecting a sibling for their 22-month-old son Archie, also reconfirmed on Friday their commitment to giving back.

"We can all live a life of service," they said after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple would not be returning to senior royal work. "Service is universal."