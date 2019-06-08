Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stood So Far from Kate Middleton and Prince William on Balcony

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first joint appearance since introducing baby Archie to the world at Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, they weren’t front and center on the palace balcony.

Just as it was for last year’s Trooping celebrations, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t as prominent on the balcony as Kate Middleton and Prince William — and it all came down to a royal “pecking order” — and a desire to have the kids be the focus.

“She was not as prominent perhaps as some people might have expected, but there’s a pecking order,” Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, previously told PEOPLE. “There was no slight intended, but William being the older, more senior brother would go out [first] with his wife.”

Last year, a palace source told PEOPLE: “There’s no one laying this out, telling her where to stand. And there were a lot of kids who everyone would want at the front.”

During the annual celebration, which honors Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, the new royal mom arrived to the event alongside Harry. They were joined in their carriage by Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The couple welcomed their son Archie Harrison almost five weeks ago, on May 6, and they have been settling into life as a family of three at their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.

Meghan and Harry likely left Archie in the care of a royal staff member during the event, as he’s too young to take in the festivities, which includes a noisy flypast.

One-year-old Prince Louis, however, made his official balcony debut alongside his older siblings. He’s around the same age Prince George and Princess Charlotte were at the time of their debuts. The little royal excitedly waved to the crowds below as he became the breakout star of the event.

The day started with a grand military parade and the arrivals of the royals via carriages. Meghan and Harry shared a carriage ride (her second!), while the Queen arrived on her own.