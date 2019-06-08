A Royal Baby
23 featured stories since

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stood So Far from Kate Middleton and Prince William on Balcony

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official joint appearance since they introduced baby Archie to the world

placeholder
By
Erin Hill
June 08, 2019 09:12 AM

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first joint appearance since introducing baby Archie to the world at Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, they weren’t front and center on the palace balcony.

Just as it was for last year’s Trooping celebrations, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t as prominent on the balcony as Kate Middleton and Prince William — and it all came down to a royal “pecking order” — and a desire to have the kids be the focus.

“She was not as prominent perhaps as some people might have expected, but there’s a pecking order,” Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, previously told PEOPLE. “There was no slight intended, but William being the older, more senior brother would go out [first] with his wife.”

Last year, a palace source told PEOPLE: “There’s no one laying this out, telling her where to stand. And there were a lot of kids who everyone would want at the front.”

Neil Mockford/GC Images
Skip
A Royal Baby
23 featured stories since
Meghan Markle (in 'Blessed' Dress!) and Harry Step Out for First Time Since Announcing Pregnancy
10/15/2018
Prince Charles Is Toasting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby News — 'Several Times!'
10/16/2018
Meghan Markle’s Friends ‘Knew She Was Trying’ for a Baby but ‘Surprised’ It Happened So Fast
10/17/2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tease Their 'Long List' of Potential Baby Names
10/18/2018
Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Reacts to 'Overwhelming & Joyful' Pregnancy: 'A New Baby Is a Blessing'
10/20/2018
Prince Harry Toasts with Water in Solidarity with Pregnant Meghan Markle at State Dinner in Fiji
10/23/2018
Meghan Markle Drops a Hint About Baby's Due Date During Christmas Day Outing
12/26/2018
Meghan Markle Shares Candid Moment with Another Expectant Mom: ‘Neither of Us Should Be Lifting!’
1/13/2019
Countdown to Royal Baby! Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby So Far
3/21/2019
6 Myths About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Debunked!
4/1/2019
Watch Dad-to-Be Prince Harry Make This 3-Month-Old Baby Grin — and Try Not to Smile Too!
4/3/2019
Prince Charles and Camilla's Next Trip Just Gave Us a Major Clue About Meghan Markle's Due Date!
4/14/2019
Grandma Has Arrived! Doria Ragland Arrives in London Ahead of Birth of Royal Baby: Report
4/21/2019
Prince William Jokingly Says He Has 'No Idea' When Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Baby Is Due
4/28/2019
Here's How We'll Know When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Arrives
5/1/2019
Meghan Markle Has Mom Doria Ragland by Her Side for Baby: 'Any New Mom Wants Her Own Mom Around'
5/7/2019
Royal Family Accidentally Introduce Archie on Their Website as Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son
5/8/2019
New Dad Prince Harry Returns to Windsor Castle After Netherlands Trip Following Birth of Son Archie
5/11/2019
Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Harrison (So Far!)
5/13/2019
Baby Archie Has a Flower Named After Him! See the 'Gender Neutral' Yellow Bloom
5/23/2019
See Meghan Markle's Two Trooping the Colour Appearances Side-by-Side a Year Later!
6/8/2019
Where's Baby Archie? Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Didn't Attend Trooping the Colour
6/8/2019
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stood So Far from Kate Middleton and Prince William on Balcony
6/7/2019
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

RELATED: Meghan Markle Shares New Photo of Archie on First Mother’s Day — with Tribute to Princess Diana

During the annual celebration, which honors Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, the new royal mom arrived to the event alongside Harry. They were joined in their carriage by Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Neil Mockford/GC Images

The couple welcomed their son Archie Harrison almost five weeks ago, on May 6, and they have been settling into life as a family of three at their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor.

Meghan and Harry likely left Archie in the care of a royal staff member during the event, as he’s too young to take in the festivities, which includes a noisy flypast.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Neil Mockford/GC Images

One-year-old Prince Louis, however, made his official balcony debut alongside his older siblings. He’s around the same age Prince George and Princess Charlotte were at the time of their debuts. The little royal excitedly waved to the crowds below as he became the breakout star of the event.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The day started with a grand military parade and the arrivals of the royals via carriages. Meghan and Harry shared a carriage ride (her second!), while the Queen arrived on her own.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.