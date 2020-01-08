The Internet Reacts to News That Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Decided to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals
"The Royal Family is acting like Meghan and Harry broke up with them via text."
How’s this for tea time?
On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a dramatic move, announcing that they intend to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family,” and they are making plans to split their time between the U.K. and North America. The pair also announced that they would “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”
The transition means they will no longer be based full-time in the U.K., the country where the British royal family has reigned for centuries. Harry is currently sixth in line to the throne, behind his father, Prince Charles, brother, Prince William, and William’s three children George, Charlotte and Louis.
Just hours after Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, shared their plan to “carve out a progressive new role,” Queen Elizabeth II, 93, said that the conversation is still in “early” stages.
“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the Queen’s office of Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.
While it is not entirely clear what this means for the pair, who are parents to 8-month-old Archie Harrison, it hasn’t stopped the Internet from having a say.
Here’s a peek at how the Internet is reacting:
Some were very supportive of the move.
Bette Midler compared the entire situation to that of Harry’s mom, Princess Diana.
Author Cheryl Strayed was proud of the couple for “setting boundaries.”
Mostly, people came prepared with jokes about everything from tea …
… to The Crown and Meghan’s former television show, Suits.
And everything in between.
Some have even dubbed the whole situation “Megxit,” not to be confused with Brexit, which is a much-debated topic in the United Kingdom over the withdrawal of the U.K. from the European Union.
And, of course, the King of Prince George memes, Gary Janetti, weighed in:
While Harry and Meghan may be taking a step back, the Internet certainly isn’t.