The Internet Reacts to News That Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have Decided to 'Step Back' as Senior Royals

How’s this for tea time?

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a dramatic move, announcing that they intend to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family,” and they are making plans to split their time between the U.K. and North America. The pair also announced that they would “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The transition means they will no longer be based full-time in the U.K., the country where the British royal family has reigned for centuries. Harry is currently sixth in line to the throne, behind his father, Prince Charles, brother, Prince William, and William’s three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Just hours after Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, shared their plan to “carve out a progressive new role,” Queen Elizabeth II, 93, said that the conversation is still in “early” stages.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the Queen’s office of Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

While it is not entirely clear what this means for the pair, who are parents to 8-month-old Archie Harrison, it hasn’t stopped the Internet from having a say.

Here’s a peek at how the Internet is reacting:

Some were very supportive of the move.

Harry loved his mother and he loves his wife. Getting Meghan out of the direct line of fire and fodder of British tabloids is what a loving husband would do. Wishing them nothing but happiness. — Orphan Antoinette (@OrphanAntoinet2) January 8, 2020

Meghan of the House Markle, First of Her Name. The Duchess of Sussex. Queen of the financially independent and working class. Khaleesi of independence, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Charity. pic.twitter.com/rrjsPJmHiJ — Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) January 8, 2020

canceling plans is ok. quitting the monarchy is ok. leaving the UK is ok. moving to canada is ok. posting a statement on IG is ok. not telling the palace you are leaving is ok. stuntin' on the queen is ok. do what u need to do to cope — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) January 8, 2020

Bette Midler compared the entire situation to that of Harry’s mom, Princess Diana.

What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never learn until it hits them in the wallet. I hope she bankrupts them all.

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘Step Back’ From Royal Family https://t.co/SsNiyDQv2N — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 8, 2020

Author Cheryl Strayed was proud of the couple for “setting boundaries.”

This is called setting boundaries. This is called considering others while also–and foremost–honoring your right to determine the path of your own life. Well done, Harry and Meghan! https://t.co/8D66ggqIP1 — Cheryl Strayed (@CherylStrayed) January 8, 2020

Mostly, people came prepared with jokes about everything from tea …

Omg so Harry & Meghan didn’t even get permission, they just ghosted! This tea is delicious. Darjeeling. #megxit pic.twitter.com/5bu38RkRzn — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) January 8, 2020

… to The Crown and Meghan’s former television show, Suits.

Live look at the Crown writers room pic.twitter.com/u2D1w8Yk69 — Oxtail Enthusiast (@mayavado) January 8, 2020

writers for The Crown vs. writers for Suits pic.twitter.com/nJavWHpr8W — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 8, 2020

live footage of meghan accepting her emmy for playing herself in the crown season 239848343473843 pic.twitter.com/nbHmij2RE9 — Christopher nolan a negro (@dyingsince97) January 8, 2020

And everything in between.

sneak peak at the latest —

harry & meghan seen singing and dancing at frogmore cottage #mypalacesource tells me it can be heard as far as buckingham palace pic.twitter.com/ddStUXAkzK — michelle (@ddarveyy) January 8, 2020

The Royal Family acting like Meghan and Harry broke up with them via text: pic.twitter.com/Dto010AtB7 — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) January 8, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving the royal palace pic.twitter.com/QLcZrgfbco — c (@chuuzus) January 8, 2020

prince harry said "new year new me" lmaooooo — wikipedia brown aka silk bonnet spectre (@eveewing) January 8, 2020

Meghan & Harry to the Royal Family: pic.twitter.com/QqXtiVWADu — Tia Mitchell (@TIAreports) January 8, 2020

Harry & Meghan writing that IG post like pic.twitter.com/y8DHncjD8F — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) January 8, 2020

Hallmark, Lifetime and Netflix wondering who's going to drop their Harry/Meghan romcom first. pic.twitter.com/v5dP0fvxWw — Shut Up Heather! (@TheBlackHermit) January 8, 2020

Some have even dubbed the whole situation “Megxit,” not to be confused with Brexit, which is a much-debated topic in the United Kingdom over the withdrawal of the U.K. from the European Union.

Queen Elizabeth II has changed Harry and Meghan’s relationship status to “it’s complicated”. Awkward. #Megxit — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) January 8, 2020

And, of course, the King of Prince George memes, Gary Janetti, weighed in:

While Harry and Meghan may be taking a step back, the Internet certainly isn’t.