Royal Teamwork! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Split Tour Duties with Tea Time and a Forest Visit

October 23, 2018 09:46 PM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have found a new way to tackle their busy tour schedule — by temporarily splitting up!

While Harry traveled to Colo-i-Suva Forest Park on Wednesday, local time, Meghan stayed behind to have morning tea at the British High Commissioner’s Residence.

Colo-i-Suva is an indigenous forest site housing many flora and fauna native to Fiji. Meghan, who is expecting her first child in the spring, likely avoided the outdoor engagement to reduce the risk of encountering mosquitos. The Zika virus has been detected in Fiji, and Harry and Meghan have sought medical advice on the best precautions to take.

Prince Harry
Prince Harry
Prince Harry
Colo-i-Suva is also Fiji’s dedication to The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy project. Before unveiling a plaque to mark its dedication and planting an endangered native tree, Harry met with school children, student conservators, representatives from sustainable tourism industries, and local landowners and villagers to see how the rainforest impacts upon their education and livelihoods.

Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle
Meanwhile, Meghan attended a morning tea at the British High Commissioner’s Residence to showcase women’s organizations, which operate throughout Fiji.

The royal learned more about a UN Women’s project, “Markets for Change,” which promotes women’s empowerment in marketplaces throughout the Pacific. She then traveled to Suva Market to meet some of the female vendors who have become empowered through the project.

