Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spend Easter Cheering on Teams at the Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially kicked off the event with an opening ceremony appearance on Saturday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating Easter on the sidelines for the Invictus Games.

After attending the event's opening ceremony on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out to watch some of the competition during the Invictus Games, including a volleyball match. Meghan, 40, sported jeans with a white coat, while Prince Harry, 37, wore the Invictus Games logo on a black quarter-zip sweater.

In addition to meeting — and posing for photos! — with a number of the athletes, Meghan and Harry also bent down to give pets to a competitor's dog. The couple have two family dogs of their own in California, Guy and Pula.

It was actually at a wheelchair tennis match at the 2017 Games in Toronto that Meghan and Prince Harry made their official public debut as a couple. They held hands and chatted happily as they watched the competition.

Although Meghan and Prince Harry didn't announce their engagement until Nov. 2017, there was a secret reason for their look of love at the outing: they were already engaged, according to the book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

At the Sydney Games in 2018, Meghan and Harry headed out on the water (in matching Invictus Games jackets!) to get a good view of a sailing event in Sydney Harbor.

Later in the Games, the couple handed out medals at the wheelchair basketball final.

In 2014, Harry — who served a decade in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan — was inspired to establish the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competitive event showing the unconquerable spirit of wounded, ill and injured servicemen and women.