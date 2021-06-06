Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared their first thoughts with the world after welcoming daughter Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on Friday morning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Speak Out After Baby Lili's Birth: She's 'More Than We Ever Imagined'

Already parents to Archie, 2, the couple shared intimate thoughts on baby Lili via their Archewell Foundation website: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The prince, 36, had previously hinted that he liked the name. During a 2019 outing when Meghan was pregnant with Archie, Harry showed interest in the name "Lily," asking a mother how she spelled her daughter's name.

On Sunday, they shared in an official statement that "mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Archie Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke Duchess Sussex Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Royal watchers have been anxiously waiting to meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child since they announced they were expecting on Valentine's Day. A few months later, they revealed that their newest addition would be a daughter in a candid and revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The couple also shared during their conversation with Winfrey in March that they don't plan have any more children following their baby girl's arrival: "Two is it."