"The world is exceptionally fragile right now," the couple said in a statement on Tuesday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Speak Out on Afghanistan and Haiti: 'We Are Left Heartbroken ... Speechless'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are speaking out during an "exceptionally fragile" time.

In a statement shared on their Archewell Foundation website on Tuesday, the couple addressed the Taliban taking hold in Afghanistan, the tropical storm hitting an earthquake-stricken Haiti and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The world is exceptionally fragile right now," began Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 36. "As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless. As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend's earthquake, we are left heartbroken. And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

"When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not," the parents of two said. "And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It's easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together."

Meghan and Harry encouraged followers to support organizations in need and urged leaders to "to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues."

"As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity," they concluded. The note was signed from "The Duke & Duchess of Sussex," followed by Harry and Meghan's first-name signatures.

A following note signed from "The Archewell Team" shared how the organization plans to help, from supporting troops who served in Afghanistan to working with their partner World Central Kitchen with the emergency efforts in Haiti. They are also "working to support vaccine equity through our commitment to combating the spread of misinformation, as well as our ongoing partnerships with Vax Live and Global Citizen."

"We recognize that many of you may feel helpless right now as you watch the state of the world spin rapidly. It can feel disorienting and defeating, but we have faith in the power of shared purpose, action, and commitment to our collective well-being," the team wrote before providing links to various resources.

On Monday, Prince Harry issued a joint statement with Dominic Reid, the CEO of Harry's Invictus Games, encouraging military veterans to seek support from one another as the Taliban rule takes hold in Afghanistan.

"What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community," read their statement, which was shared on the Invictus Games Foundation's Twitter account. "Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan."

"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another," the statement concluded.

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, and was deployed to Afghanistan twice.