Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Took Song Suggestions for Their 'Dinner Playlist' from Young Poets

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just updated their "dinner playlist."

The couple surprised a Get Lit virtual poetry class over the weekend, joining their Zoom call to hear what the poets were working on and share some of their own favorite poems. During the 45-minute appearance, the conversation also turned to music.

"They took music suggestions from the Poets and said it would be their dinner playlist," Get Lit's founder Diane Luby Lane told the Huffington Post.

Mason Granger, the teacher of the class, shared in an Instagram comment that Joni Mitchell was one artist to make the playlist.

"Meghan mentioned Joni Mitchell and one of them kids gave her a song recommendation, it was cool," he wrote.

Get Lit, an organization that promotes literacy and empowers young people through poetry, revealed their surprise guests in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Guess who surprised our poetry class this weekend?! It was the best weekend EVER!" the organization captioned a screenshot of the duo joining their Zoom call — with some shocked reactions from other participants. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were magic and kind and interested in poetry!"

Get Lit said that Meghan shared some of her favorite lines of poems and dubbed the it "most epic experience in Get Lit history!!!"

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: PA Images

Granger shared on Instagram why Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36 — with the Zoom name "DoS," likely standing for Duke/Duchess of Sussex — joined the class.

"The root of them deciding to come is because at some point in their lives, they were moved by a poem," he said. "And whoever wrote that poem at some point thought to themselves, 'Does this even matter? Is anyone even listening?' And they shared it anyway."

He continued, "Fast forward ripple ripple ripple and these kids get a surprise 45 minute chat with the Prince Harry and Meghan. It was pretty surreal."

Granger said that the kids were able to share poems and ask Meghan and Harry questions. He even commented that the couple took the time to "actually read and learned the kids bios I'd sent earlier."

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: COURTNEY AFRICA/AFP via Getty Images

"My favorite part of it all was Meghan echoing so many sentiments we've talked about in class, about this particular moment in time/history to be a young person and the ripple effect of a single voice." Granger wrote on Instagram.

Lane also told the Huffington Post that the couple "discussed deep things like racism and the importance of listening to one another."

