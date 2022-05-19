The Song That Brings Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Straight Back' to Their Wedding Day

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry added a number of personal touches to their royal wedding day in 2018, including the song that Meghan walked down the aisle to, which was chosen by the groom himself!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary on Thursday, opened up about their wedding music for a special exhibition at Windsor Castle in the fall of 2018, including George Frideric Handel's "Eternal Source of Light Divine," which was performed by Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas (listen here) as Meghan walked down the aisle on their big day.

"[It] was actually Harry's choice entirely and I think a really beautiful piece," Meghan revealed in a personal recording for the exhibit. "I can retrace that entire walk down the aisle listening to it. It really is so special for us, and I think it's one of those things we'll treasure forever."

Prince Harry, who said he was looking for "something completely different" when he chose the song, added: "Wherever we are, whatever we're doing, we can close our eyes, listen to that music and take ourselves straight back to that moment, it's a beautiful thing for both of us."

Meghan entered St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle trailed by her bridal party (including Prince George and Princess Charlotte!), walking the first half of the aisle on her own before Prince Charles took her arm and walked the bride to the front of the chapel, where his son was waiting.

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, traditionally mark their wedding anniversary by exchanging sentimental gifts.

"They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him."

On their second anniversary in 2020, "they both gave each other gifts based on 'cotton.' Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another," the source added.

Prince Harry and Meghan are settling into life in Montecito, California, since their move in 2020. They are now parents of two: son Archie Harrison, who celebrated his third birthday earlier this month, and daughter Lilibet Diana, who will turn 1 on June 4.

The family of four is planning a trip to the U.K. in a couple of weeks to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking her historic 70-year reign. The visit will mark Lili's first time traveling to her dad's homeland.

The news came shortly after Queen Elizabeth, 96, announced that only working members of the royal family will appear for the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance as part of Trooping the Colour, the monarch's annual public birthday celebration.