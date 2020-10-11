Meghan Markle said the family of three have been able to spend more time together throughout the past few months

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rave About Son Archie's First Steps During Chat with Malala Yousafzai

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are feeling “fortunate” to witness 1-year-old Archie’s milestones.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in a live video chat with Malala Yousafzai on Sunday to celebrate the International Day of the Girl and opened up about how they have been able to spend more time as a family throughout the past few months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We were both there for his first steps,” Harry said of son Archie. “His first run, his first fall, his first everything.”

“In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more,” Meghan added. “We’d miss a lot of those moments.”

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Earlier this month, Meghan shared that Archie was happily settling in to life in the family’s new home in Santa Barbara, California.

“We are doing well. [Archie] is so good,” she said during a video call with the Evening Standard to help kick off Black History Month in the U.K. “We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

Harry previously revealed that he and Archie have been spending plenty of time outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Samir Hussein/WireImage

“I've got a little space outside, which I'm fortunate enough to have so I need to get him playing some Rugby League,” he said in an August video chat. “Our little man is our number one priority, but our work after that is the second priority and we’re just trying to do everything we can to do our part to make the world a better place.”

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The family’s new home in the Montecito community of Santa Barbara also came with a surprise for Archie.