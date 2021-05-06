Happy Birthday, Archie! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Turns 2

Archie is gearing up for his new role as big brother!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie is celebrating his second birthday on Thursday.

As he rings in his special day with his parents, the toddler is gearing up for a new role: big brother!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In February, the couple excitedly announced they are expecting their second child this summer. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

In March, they shared the news that Meghan is pregnant with a baby girl. "To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry said during the couple's sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

The growing family has been settling into life in Montecito, California, since their move last summer.

"They are both extremely attentive parents. Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted," an insider previously told PEOPLE. "They spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play—all the private space is a dream for them."

Harry, Duke of Sussex; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with son Archie | Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

The family's new home in the Montecito community of Santa Barbara also came with a surprise for Archie."

Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The house came with a play structure that he'll be climbing in no time."

Meghan and Harry shared a glimpse of their family's playtime in a video that aired during their Oprah interview. In the clip, Meghan, Harry and Archie play at the beach with Guy, their rescue beagle. Archie happily runs across the sand over to Harry as the duo shares a sweet hug.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry told Oprah.

Archie at the beach Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: CBS

"The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out, chatting: 'Palm tree?' House?' " Harry added, sharing Archie's new vocabulary.

Meghan shared her son's latest favorite word. "He's on a roll. In the past few weeks it's been 'hydrate,' " the Duchess of Sussex said.

"Whenever anyone leaves the house, he's like, 'Drive safe!' " Harry shared as Meghan said, "He's not even 2 yet!"

Meghan recently announced that she's written her first children's book inspired by her husband and son's relationship.