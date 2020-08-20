The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in a virtual call with leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make First Joint Appearance from Their New Santa Barbara Home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaming up with young activists to change the online scene.

This week, the couple teamed up for their first joint appearance from their new home in Santa Barbara with leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust who are working to make digital media a force for good. And they are already thinking about what their 1-year-old son Archie will someday experience online.

Towards the end of the call, Prince Harry encouraged the activists to continue their work to end the negativity and hate that spreads online, joking that he felt he was already "way too old."

"You've got to stop, we're not old!" Meghan replied.

"But it's true," Harry said. "This is the world you're going to inherit."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan quickly added, "And Archie!"

"And Archie," Harry repeated. "It's on all of us collectively to make the world a better place...and we are."

Chief executive of the QCT Nicola Brentnall led the 30-minute conversation, which brought together four young leaders working to make the digital space safe for everyone: Brighton Kaoma, Founder of Agents of Change Foundation in Zambia; Hunter Johnson, Founder of The Man Cave in Australia; Rosie Thomas, Co-Founder of Project Rockit in Australia; and Vee Kativhu, Study & Empowerment YouTuber and Founder of "Empowered by Vee."

Prince Harry, 35, spoke about Queen Elizabeth's goals in the modern Commonwealth, with young people being an important voice especially due to the ever-changing digital landscape.

"I think everything my grandmother wanted to achieve when she took this huge responsibility on, she’s managed," he said. "Hearing you guys, and knowing the broad spectrum that QCT engulfs, you’re the definition of the 21st century Commonwealth, and what it means to be part of it. You are there, standing for equality, for mutual respect and for fairness."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie

Meghan, 39, addressed how the coronavirus pandemic has driven people online to connect, making it more important than ever to have positive online experiences.

"Everyone's mental and emotional well-being are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with COVID and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction," she said. "People are going online more than ever before to feel community."

The Duchess of Sussex also said, "When you look at what these platforms are capable of with that reach, and what that propels in terms of trolling…You can either train people to be cruel, or you can train people to be kind. It’s really that simple."

Meghan Markle and Archie

Meghan and Prince Harry purchased their first home about 95 miles north of Los Angeles in Santa Barbara last month.