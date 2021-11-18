Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got in on the fun too, Meghan shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Meghan Markle Reveals She Snuck Out to a Party with Prince Harry Before Their Relationship Went Public

Meghan Markle revealed the sneaky details of her and Prince Harry's "final fun night out" before news of their relationship broke.

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with pal Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, airing Thursday, and opened up about a special Halloween in 2016. Harry came to visit her in Toronto (with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank!), where they hit the town — in disguise.

"The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple," she explained.

Meghan, 40, said that the party had a post-apocalyptic theme, so they were covered up in "very bizarre" costumes that made them unrecognizable.

"We were able to just sort of have one final, fun night out," she said.

DeGeneres replied, "Now there are people who are at home going, 'I was at that party.' "

Prince Harry was said to be "besotted" with Meghan after they met on a blind date that summer.

Harry confirmed the relationship on November 8 with a groundbreaking statement condemning the "wave of abuse and harassment" that came following the news.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

During the talk show appearance, Meghan also talked about spending this past Halloween with DeGeneres at home with the couple's two children: 2-year-old son Archie and 5-month-old daughter Lili.

"We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all," the mom said with a laugh.

Meghan said that Archie had a dinosaur costume but only wore the outfit for "about five minutes."

"Not even five minutes," DeGeneres chimed in. "Finally Harry talked him into putting the head on."

Meanwhile, Lili was dressed up as a skunk, "like Flower from Bambi," Meghan described it.

Meghan Markle on Ellen Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

A commercial promoting the episode showed the TV host, who is Meghan and Prince Harry's neighbor in Montecito, asking the mom of two what Harry was loving about California, Meghan's home state where the family relocated last year.

"We're just happy," Meghan replied.

"To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close," Harry, 37, said.