All of the Never-Before-Seen Personal Photos Shared in the New 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries

01 of 44 Archie and Prince Harry Netflix In the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children Archie and Lilibet make a handful of cameos, like this moment between Archie and his papa.

02 of 44 Archie and Meghan Markle Netflix Mom and Archie snag a cozy place to read.

03 of 44 Archie and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Archie. Netflix Archie plants a kiss on Meghan.

04 of 44 Archie and Meghan Markle Netflix Mom and Archie walk hand-in-hand — maybe to his chicken coop?

05 of 44 Archie and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Archie. Netflix Father and son sunggle under an umbrella.

06 of 44 Archie and Princess Diana Archie is shown a photo of grandmother Princess Diana. Netflix Baby Archie takes in a glamorous photo of his grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

07 of 44 Archie with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Doria Ragland Netflix Birthday baby! The family celebrate's Archie's 1st birthday in a festive shot.

08 of 44 Archie and Prince Harry Prince Harry and Archie. Netflix Prince Harry gets his little guy ready for an adventure with a rolling suitcase ride.

09 of 44 Archie and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Archie. Netflix Have you seen a snugglier suit?

10 of 44 Archie and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Archie. Netflix Archie finds the perfect spot to rest — on his mom's growing bump, when she was pregnant with baby Lilibet.

11 of 44 Archie Netflix Archie enjoys the outdoors as a dog explores in the background.

12 of 44 Prince Harry with Archie and Lili Netflix Prince Harry has both kiddos captivated during story time on the couch.

13 of 44 Meghan Markle Netflix The multi-tasking mom carries one of her kids while feeding the family chickens.

14 of 44 Lili and Prince Harry Netflix The proud pop plants a kiss on his newborn daughter's nose.

15 of 44 Lili and Meghan Markle Netflix Mom cradles her little girl in a sweet mirror selfie.

16 of 44 Archie Netflix Can you spot the tot?

17 of 44 Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Halloween 2016. Netflix In the docuseries, Meghan and Harry share a series of photos from their last night out before the world knew about their relationship: Halloween 2016 in Toronto.

18 of 44 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Halloween 2016. Netflix Meghan previously told Ellen DeGeneres the group's costumes were "very bizarre" in order to keep them all incognito.

19 of 44 Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie on Halloween 2016. Netflix Harry's then-girlfriend hangs with his cousin, a close confidante.

20 of 44 Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie on Halloween 2016. Netflix With their news imminent, the couple decided to "pull the pin on the fun grenade," Harry shares in the doc.

21 of 44 Prince Harry and Jack Brooksbank Netflix Do you even recognize them?!

22 of 44 Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland Netflix Parts of the series also touched on Meghan finding herself as a biracial woman in America, plus the racism her mother faced and the racist headlines she ultimately contended with after going public with Harry.

23 of 44 Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland Netflix Doria appears in the documentary, marking the first time she's spoken publicly since Meghan and Harry's 2018 wedding.

24 of 44 Meghan Markle Netflix "[It's] very different to be a minority but not be treated as a minority right off the bat," Meghan shares in the series. "Obviously, now, people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the U.K. But before that, most people didn't treat me like a 'Black woman.' So that talk didn't have to happen for me."

25 of 44 Meghan Markle with Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle From left: Doria Ragland, Thomas Markle and Meghan Markle. Netflix In the docuseries, Meghan and Harry talk about their fractured relationship with some of Meghan's family members, including her dad, Thomas Markle. "Of course, it's incredibly sad what happened. She had a father before this and now she doesn't have a father," Harry says. "And I shouldered that because if Meg wasn't with me, then her dad would still be her dad."

26 of 44 Meghan Markle in Botswana Netflix In retelling their love story, Meghan and Prince Harry share that after just two meetings, they spent five days together in a tent in Botswana.

27 of 44 Meghan Markle in Botswana Netflix "For me, it was critical to share it with Meg," says Harry. "To start with we're sitting next to each other and then we progressed to holding hands and then we squeezed in a kiss and amid the bumps and then everything felt totally normal and natural."

28 of 44 Prince Harry in Botswana Netflix The country holds a special place for Harry and is the focus of some of his long-standing conservation work.

29 of 44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Botswana Netflix "We had to get to know each other before the rest of the world, before the media sort of, you know, joined it," he says. "We could both just be completely ourselves," adds Meghan about life in "the bush."

30 of 44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Botswana Netflix "There's no distraction," Meghan says. "There was no cell phone reception. There's no mirror, there's no bathroom. And there was no, how do I look? Thankfully, we really liked each other."

31 of 44 Meghan Markle in Botswana Netflix "So I get there, this is the first time I've seen him in a month," Meghan explains. "Very awkward at first like, oh god, do we, do we kiss? Do we? And I just remember he handed me a chicken sandwich!"

32 of 44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Botswana Netflix "I was astonished that she said 'yes,' " Harry reveals in episode one. "This woman, that I've really met twice, she's coming to Botswana and we're gonna be living in a tent for five days!"

33 of 44 Prince Harry in Botswana Netflix Pictured: the tent in question!

34 of 44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Botswana Netflix The pair jumps for joy on their trip.

35 of 44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix Snapshots from their time together.

36 of 44 Prince Harry's Proposal Netflix In the series, the pair also detail the night Harry proposed to Meghan in London. "It wasn't that I knew she'd say yes, but she'd already moved Guy over, so I had Guy as a hostage," Harry jokes of Meghan's rescue beagle, who she adopted in 2015.

37 of 44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix The couple — and Guy! — snap a photo the night of the proposal.

38 of 44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix "This is a great love story and the crazy thing is this love story is only getting started," says Harry. "She sacrificed everything and joined me in my world."

39 of 44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix The pair give some happy faces in a selfie.

40 of 44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix The lovebirds cozy up in a black-and-white snap.

41 of 44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix The couple finds their roots.

42 of 44 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix In the doc, Meghan expands upon the style rules that come with being a senior working royal. Her choice to fit into the family was to often wear neutral colors, especially in the presence of the Queen. In one behind-the-scenes shot from the present, though, there's footage of Meghan's fitting for the bright red Carolina Herrera gown she wore to the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York City in November 2021. "Please tell me you're getting that," Harry says to the camera, watching a team help his wife into the voluminous number, as someone offscreen says the bright shade is "amazing."

43 of 44 Prince Harry and Guy Netflix Harry gets his licks from the family's beloved pup.