Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili

In a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen carrying their two children in a sweet moment

Published on December 12, 2022 09:58 AM
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Photo: Netflix/Youtube

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as mom and dad.

In a new trailer released on Monday for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, promoting new episodes dropping on Dec. 15, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a new family photo featuring their two children: 3-year-old son Archie Harrison and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. In the black-and-white snap, the couple is walking away from the camera, each carrying one of their kids — Lili takes a ride on Prince Harry's shoulders, while Meghan holds Archie in her arms.

Another photo in the trailer appears to have been taken on the same day — Meghan sits on a kitchen counter across from Prince Harry, both appearing to wear the same outfits.

The trailer ends with Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, enjoying life in Montecito, California, where they moved in 2020 after stepping back as working members of the royal family.

"In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you've got to finish the first chapter," says Harry as scenes play of the couple enjoying the beach and playing with their kids outdoors.

"It gave us a chance to create that home we had always wanted," Meghan adds.

Harry also says, "I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for."

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Netflix/Youtube

The new trailer also points to the tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the British royal family, including Prince Harry claiming that they were treated far differently than his brother, Prince William.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother," Harry says in the trailer, before adding that he and Meghan were the victims of "institutional gaslighting."

"They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," he continues.

Meghan adds, "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves."

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Netflix/Youtube

Although Meghan and Prince Harry have largely kept their children out of the public eye, they shared several personal photos and video clips featuring Archie and Lili in the first three episodes of the docuseries, which premiered last week.

In one scene, Meghan holds baby Archie as they look at a glamorous photo of Princess Diana hanging on the wall.

"Who's that?" Meghan asks. "Hi, Grandma. That's Grandma Diana."

Other photos show Archie celebrating his first birthday, riding around on a suitcase as Prince Harry pushes it around making noises and laying on Meghan's baby bump.

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Archie is shown a photo of grandmother Princess Diana. Netflix

On an episode of her Archetypes podcast released last month, the Duchess of Sussex described the "morning rush" at home in California with two little ones.

"I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she said. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later, Archie's up. I start doing his lunchbox right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs."

Meghan added that each day, she makes breakfast for the family.

"I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it," she said. "To me, it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."

