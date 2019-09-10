Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Meaningful Post for Suicide Prevention Day: 'You Are Not Alone'

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sending a clear message for anyone suffering: support is available.

The royal couple shared a post on Instagram in observance of World Suicide Prevention Day on Tuesday, sharing a number of resources that can help those in need.

“This World Suicide Prevention Day, we would like to spread the available support far and wide to ensure that no-one goes through a crisis alone,” they captioned a photo of a man and woman with their arms around each others’ backs. “Please use or share the below accounts today, or on any given day, to a friend, colleague or even a complete stranger, that may be suffering – because wherever you are, you are not alone.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex linked to PANDAS UK, The Trevor Project, Samaritans Charity and a number of other organizations with resources such as helplines to help anyone who is suffering.

Meghan and Harry also shared the text number for Shout, an affiliate of Crisis Text Line in the U.K. that offers free, confidential mental health support via text that they launched earlier this year alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared a post to their KensingtonRoyal Instagram page encouraging followers to text the Shout hotline with any issue they are going through to talk to a crisis volunteer.

“There are a thousand ways to start a conversation about your crisis, @GiveUsAShoutInsta is here for all of them,” they captioned the post. “Text Shout to 85258 for 24/7 support 🇬🇧📱 Save and Share this World Suicide Prevention Day to ensure no-one goes through a crisis alone.”

RELATED: Prince William Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of Prince Harry and Princess Diana on Instagram

On Monday, Prince William visited a residential center run by The Fire Fighters Charity to launch a new texting service through Crisis Text Line aimed directly at frontline responders who often need extra support as they face stressful situations every day.

With the new texting service, members of frontline emergency service communities, retired or serving, and their families can text BLUELIGHT to 85258 to be connected to a trained and supervised crisis volunteer.

Image zoom Prince William visits Harcombe House Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty

William opened up about his most “daunting incidents” as an air ambulance pilot before he retired in 2017.

“As a team, we travel to some very daunting incidents and we have been though some incredibly tough times together, witnessing some appalling tragedies,” he wrote. “One of the first call outs I made was to a young man who had [died by] suicide; it was an incredibly tough day and had a profound effect on all of us, not least in my determination now to draw attention to this issue.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Victoria Hornby, CEO of Shout, said in a statement, “Members of our emergency responder community regularly walk towards traumatic and high stress situations on our behalf and they deserve the very best support for maintaining their mental fitness. We want to encourage people to reach for help at an early stage without fear or shame, and to show what a positive step this can be by providing a safe space to listen without judgement.”