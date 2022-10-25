Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a 'Joyous Moment' in Candid Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for a photo just before she gave the keynote speech at the One Young World Summit during their recent visit to the U.K.

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 25, 2022 11:50 AM
meghan markle, prince harry
Photo: Misan Harriman

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the look of love!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet moment behind the scenes of the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England last month, captured in a new photo published by their friend and frequent photographer Misan Harriman.

"A joyous moment with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Harriman captioned the Instagram snap. Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, appear to have a lighthearted moment in the picture seemingly taken just before they took the stage, their fingers linked as Meghan smiled and Harry gave her a loving look. The casual outtake appears to have been taken at the same time as the more formal photos Harriman previously released of the couple backstage at the summit.

Looking back through the camera roll, the celebrated photographer also published a new solo picture of Meghan from One Young World's flagship event.

"From the archive, MM in Manchester moments before attending @oneyoungworld," Harriman wrote Monday, referencing the Duchess of Sussex by one of her nicknames.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">meghan markle</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">prince harry</a>
Misan Harriman

Meghan confidently looked into the camera in the solo shot with a slight smile, shortly before she gave the keynote speech at the conference.

Calling back to her history with One Young World, for which she has served as a Counsellor since 2014, the Duchess of Sussex said in her address that she was "probably a lot like each of you" when she first got involved — "young, ambitious, advocating for the things I deeply and profoundly believed in."

"My worldview had expanded exponentially seeing the global community through the eyes of my child and I would ask 'What is this world he would come to adopt?' and 'What can we do what can I do to make it better?' " the Archetypes host added. Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie in 2019 and daughter Lilibet last year.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex clapping during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes," she continued. "One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."

Meghan and Harry were in Europe for a series of visits with their longstanding charities when Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8. The California couple remained in the U.K. for the ten days of funerary events that followed, and returned to their home in Montecito following the state funeral for Harry's grandmother on Sept. 19.

The Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales during the Committal Service for <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the death of the royal matriarch for the first time in the interview that accompanied her Variety Power of Women cover.

When asked about the grieving process, Meghan voiced her gratitude for the global outpouring of support and that she was able to be there for her husband.

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts," Meghan said of Queen Elizabeth's legacy. "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her."

"It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband,' " she added, referring to Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.

Related Articles
meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from U.K. Visit
Meghan Markle and Price Harry at One Young World Roundtable
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Photos from Gender Equality Roundtable During U.K. Visit
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the city hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 6, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games will be held in Germany for the first time in September 2023. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Date Night at Jack Johnson Concert in Santa Barbara
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II attend a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widnes, England.
Meghan Markle Calls Queen Elizabeth the 'Most Shining Example' of Female Leadership in New 'Variety' Interview
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex clapping during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take the Stage at One Young World Summit amid Return to the U.K.
Prince Harry. Inspirational WellChild Award winners join Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex on Video Call. WellChid
Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie and Lilibet During Emotional Video Call
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex makes the keynote speech during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022
Meghan Markle Has 'Full Circle' Moment at One Young World Summit: 'It's Very Nice to Be Back in the U.K.'
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex takes selfies with well-wishers outside the town hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events, on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. The Games were founded by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex who's inspiration came from his visit to the Warrior Games in the United States, where he witnessed the ability of sport to help both psychologically and physically. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)
Selfies, Dogs and Handshakes! See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Greeting Well-Wishers in Germany
Prince Harry
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry See the Royal Family During Their U.K. Visit Next Month?
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Heading to the U.K. and Germany: All the Details
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 06, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive Hand-in-Hand for 1-Year Countdown for Invictus Games in Germany
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet four-year-old Mckenzie Brackley during the annual WellChild awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History with WellChild Includes a Visit While Secretly Expecting Archie
Queen Maxima
Why Queen Máxima of the Netherlands Is Traveling to the U.S. Without Her Husband
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Speaks Out: The 5 Biggest Revelations as She Heads Back to the U.K. with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Mindy Kaling
Meghan Markle Describes Herself as an 'Ugly Duckling' Growing Up in Podcast Chat with Mindy Kaling
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children