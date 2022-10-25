Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the look of love!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet moment behind the scenes of the One Young World Summit in Manchester, England last month, captured in a new photo published by their friend and frequent photographer Misan Harriman.

"A joyous moment with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Harriman captioned the Instagram snap. Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, appear to have a lighthearted moment in the picture seemingly taken just before they took the stage, their fingers linked as Meghan smiled and Harry gave her a loving look. The casual outtake appears to have been taken at the same time as the more formal photos Harriman previously released of the couple backstage at the summit.

Looking back through the camera roll, the celebrated photographer also published a new solo picture of Meghan from One Young World's flagship event.

"From the archive, MM in Manchester moments before attending @oneyoungworld," Harriman wrote Monday, referencing the Duchess of Sussex by one of her nicknames.

Misan Harriman

Meghan confidently looked into the camera in the solo shot with a slight smile, shortly before she gave the keynote speech at the conference.

Calling back to her history with One Young World, for which she has served as a Counsellor since 2014, the Duchess of Sussex said in her address that she was "probably a lot like each of you" when she first got involved — "young, ambitious, advocating for the things I deeply and profoundly believed in."

"My worldview had expanded exponentially seeing the global community through the eyes of my child and I would ask 'What is this world he would come to adopt?' and 'What can we do what can I do to make it better?' " the Archetypes host added. Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie in 2019 and daughter Lilibet last year.

"I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this incredible organization and all that it provides, as well as accomplishes," she continued. "One Young World has been an integral part of my life for so many years before I met him, so to meet again here on U.K. soil with him by my side, makes it all feel full circle."

Meghan and Harry were in Europe for a series of visits with their longstanding charities when Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8. The California couple remained in the U.K. for the ten days of funerary events that followed, and returned to their home in Montecito following the state funeral for Harry's grandmother on Sept. 19.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex spoke about the death of the royal matriarch for the first time in the interview that accompanied her Variety Power of Women cover.

When asked about the grieving process, Meghan voiced her gratitude for the global outpouring of support and that she was able to be there for her husband.

"What's so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts," Meghan said of Queen Elizabeth's legacy. "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her."

"It's been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she's reunited with her husband,' " she added, referring to Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.