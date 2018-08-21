Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Secretly Stay at George and Amal Clooney's Lake Como House?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s jam-packed summer reportedly included some down time in Italy in the company of George and Amal Clooney.

The actor is known for hosting Hollywood royalty at their Lake Como villa — Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler paid a visit earlier this month — and now the royal newlyweds are said to have quietly spent a weekend with the family.

ABC News reports Meghan and Prince Harry spent last weekend with the couple in Lake Como. While Prince Harry and George played basketball, Meghan lounged by the pool with Amal and helped look after the Clooneys’ 14-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander. The Clooneys also reportedly held a dinner party to celebrate their guests on Saturday evening.

The palace declined to respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

George and Amal attended Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding back in May — and the Casamigos co-founder even showed off his bartending skills at the bash.

“George Clooney hopped behind the bar and was mixing drinks for guests,” a source told PEOPLE.

Amal and George Clooney at the royal wedding Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry have been spending time with friends and family mostly out of the spotlight in recent weeks.

They celebrated the royal christening of their nephew, Prince Louis, in early July. Meghan and Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for the ceremony at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London, which is also where Meghan was baptized earlier this year.

Meghan and longtime friend Serena Williams brought their husbands on a royal double date last month. The two friends joined Serena’s husband and Reddit founder, Alexis Ohanian, to watch Prince Harry play in a polo match in Ascot.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at friend's wedding Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

After attending the wedding of one of Harry’s oldest family friends, Charlie van Straubenzee, on Meghan’s 37th birthday earlier this month, the 33-year-old royal took a solo trip to Africa to visit the rhino conservation charity for which he became patron last year.

“The Duke of Sussex is on a private working trip to Botswana, to join the Annual General Meeting for Rhino Conservation Botswana in his capacity as patron,” a palace source confirmed to PEOPLE, adding, “He attended the board meeting in Maun and an RCB community project in Xarakao village.”

While many members of the royal family have visited Queen Elizabeth at her summer retreat, Balmoral Castle in Scotland — including Harry’s cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice — it’s not known if Harry and Meghan have been to the estate yet.

The couple also reportedly spent some time with Prince Charles, 69, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 71, at the Castle of Mey, the remote home that once belonged to Charles’ late grandmother, the Queen Mother.