Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan even hinted at the big news with her outfit choice — yet their secret remained undetected

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Huge Secret in This Photo from the Toronto Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were hiding something major during their first official outing together.

The couple made their public debut at the Toronto Invictus Games in September 2017 after over a year of dating, holding hands and smiling as they headed to watch wheelchair tennis. But there was a secret reason for their look of love: they were already engaged, according to the new book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meghan hinted at the big news in a subtle way — she wore a classic white button-down shirt dubbed the "Husband Shirt" from her designer friend Misha Nonoo's collection — yet their secret went undetected.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Splash News Online

Two months later, on November 27, Clarence House announced Meghan and Prince Harry's engagement — but the couple continued to hold back on revealing the exact date of when they actually got engaged.

"It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage; just a standard typical night for us," Harry said during their engagement interview.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Danny Lawson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Meghan added that the proposal happened on a "cozy night" while they were making a dinner of roasted chicken.

"It just – just an amazing surprise, it was so sweet and natural and very romantic," she said. "He got on one knee."

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Finding Freedom, co-authored by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, explores the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's journey, starting from the early days of their fast-moving romance and culminating in their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to Los Angeles with son Archie.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!