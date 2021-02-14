The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they are expecting their second child together on Valentine's Day

Where Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Second Child Fall in the Line of Succession?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting another baby!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's second child on the way (they are already parents to son Archie, who turns 2 in May) will be the tenth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth. Though Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year, their children will continue to be in the line of succession.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their baby on the way will be eighth in line, just behind big brother Archie. That means Prince Andrew, the Queen's second eldest son, will move down a spot to ninth in line to the throne.

Currently, the Queen's eldest son, Prince Charles, is first in line, followed by his son, Prince William, then William's three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, followed by Harry and Archie. After Archie will be his younger sibling, followed by Andrew.

The most recent shake-up to the line of succession came earlier this month when Princess Eugenie, Andrew's second daughter, gave birth to her son. As a result, the baby boy became 11th in line to the throne. (He's now been pushed down to 12th.)

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Credit: Misan Harriman

Harry and Meghan's second child is also unlikely to receive a royal title.

Archie did not receive a royal title when he was born in May 2019.

Traditionally, royals are granted titles on their wedding days by the monarch. Harry received a dukedom on his wedding day to Meghan in May 2018, officially making them the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middleton were named the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge upon their 2011 wedding.

Image zoom Credit: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry and Meghan's pregnancy news — which they announced on Valentine's Day — comes after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote in a searingly honest and heartbreaking New York Times essay on Nov. 25.

In the wake of Meghan and Harry's decision to step down from their royal duties last year, a palace source told PEOPLE that by the time of Archie's birth, the couple "knew they were going to hit the nuclear button" on their royal exit.

When Archie was born, the couple's focus shifted, even more, to "doing what's right for their family," added another friend.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie | Credit: Henk Kruger/AP/Shutterstock

Meghan, who won her privacy and copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers last Thursday, and Harry have hinted about expanding their family. In the summer of 2019, he revealed that he and Meghan wanted a "maximum" of two children.