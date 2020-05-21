Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Exchanged 'Creative' Anniversary Gifts Based on This Tradition

Meghan and Prince Harry "love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts," a source tells PEOPLE

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are modern day romantics — and expert gift givers!

The couple marked their wedding anniversary on May 19, two years after tying the knot at Windsor Castle in a fairy tale day that included a horse-drawn carriage ride and a serenade by Elton John. They celebrated the occasion by exchanging gifts.

"They love to do their own take on traditional wedding gifts," a source tells PEOPLE. "The first anniversary was paper, and Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed for him."

The source continues, "This year, they both gave each other gifts based on 'cotton.' Undoubtedly, it was a very creative and romantic gesture as all their gifts are to one another."

According to wedding site The Knot, "Cotton's woven threads symbolize how you become more interconnected as time goes on and learn to be more flexible."

A source close to the family previously told PEOPLE that Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, spent their wedding anniversary with their son Archie, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month.

"Today the family is spending a quiet day together," the source said.

Meghan and Harry have been settling into their new life in L.A. following their decision to step down as senior working royals. They quietly spend their evenings at home as a family, but they have also found a way to help out in their new community amid the coronavirus pandemic by delivering meals to those in need through Project Angel Food.