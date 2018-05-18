There are just a few more hours until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot — and we now know how it’s all going to go down after the palace released the Order of Service Friday evening.

“Like any couple getting married, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of care in selecting all elements for their service,” Kensington Palace said in a statement released with the Order of Service. “This has been a collaborative effort led by Prince Harry and Ms. Markle.”

Here’s a breakdown of the lengthy Order of Service with everything you need to know — from the hymns to the vows.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

1. There’s one glaring error.

The palace released the Order of Service for Harry and Meghan’s wedding just a few hours before they officially tie the knot, and it’s full of details about the couple’s big day. And the most noticeable element of the document? Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, is still included as the person who will walk Meghan down the aisle to the high altar of St. George’s Chapel. The error, the palace says, is simply a matter of timing.

“The Order of Service was produced before it became clear that Mr. Thomas Markle would be unable to attend the wedding on medical advice,” the palace said in a statement. “As a result, some aspects will be different to what has been printed. As previously announced, Ms. Markle has asked The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of The Quire.

The palace confirmed on Friday that Prince Charles will be walking Meghan down the second portion of the aisle of St. George’s Chapel.

2. And a few timing errors.

There is also an error when it comes to the timing of arrivals: On the Order of Service, it says that Doria Ragland is arriving at 6 a.m. ET, but the palace says she’ll actually arrive at 6:42 a.m. It also says that Prince Charles will arrive at 6:42 a.m., when he’ll actually arrive at 6:45 a.m. (When it comes to the royal family, every minute counts!)

3. Prince Harry and Prince William will arrive at 6:40 a.m. ET.

They’ll be followed by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at 6:42 a.m., then Ragland, then Prince Charles, followed by the Queen, and finally, the bride herself.

4. There’s a major change from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

The giving of the rings is included in the Order of Service, and both Harry and Meghan will be receiving wedding bands. At William and Kate’s wedding, only Kate received a ring, while William opted out of wearing one.

Prince Harry greets the crowds in Windsor on Friday James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

5. There’s a wide variety of music.

The palace previously released information about the performers at the wedding, but now we know what they’ll be performing. The music choices range from the classic — a traditional Irish hymn sung by the congregation — to the modern — a gospel rendition of “Stand by Me” from Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir. The recessional has a modern touch, too: They’ll walk back down the aisle to Etta James’s “Amen/This Little Light of Mine.”

6. And Prince Charles helped pick the opening music.

An orchestra will play a number of songs as guests make their way into St. George’s Chapel, and Harry’s dad helped them choose which songs. The palace said: “They have also sought the advice of The Prince of Wales for the orchestral music before the Service begins.”

7. Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana’s sister, will be doing a reading.

The late Diana’s older sister will read a passage from the Song of Solomon.

8. Meghan will not vow to obey Harry.

She’ll follow in the footsteps of Diana and Kate in omitting the word “obey” from her vows.

9. We don’t know anything about their wedding address.

Bishop Michael Bruce Curry from Chicago, Illinois will be giving the address at Meghan and Harry’s wedding, but the speech is not included in the Order of Service.

Meghan Markle arrives at the Cliveden House Hotel where she'll spend the night before her wedding Steve Parsons/PA Wire

10. There is no “You may now kiss the bride!” moment.

Just like with William and Kate’s wedding, we won’t see a kiss inside the church. Instead, we’ll likely see a smooch from Meghan and Harry when they come out of St. George’s Chapel just following their ceremony.

11. It all ends with Britain’s national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”

Just as a royal wedding should!