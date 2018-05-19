It's Time! Watch the Livestream of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Big Royal Wedding

Maria Mercedes Lara
May 19, 2018 05:50 AM

The big day is finally here — Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting married!

Couldn’t make it over to Windsor, England, to catch the nuptials? You’re in luck because PeopleTV is streaming the entire wedding live — from Meghan’s arrival at the church to the happy couple’s exit from St. George’s chapel — on People.com and on your favorite streaming device starting at 6 a.m. ET/ 3 a.m. PT.

PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons will be moderating a panel of experts — Editor, PEOPLE Digital, Zoe Ruderman; PEOPLE Deputy Editor Dan Wakeford; PEOPLE Style & Beauty Director Andrea Lavinthal; Senior Editor, Royals, Michelle Tauber; Executive Editor Cindy Sanz and Martha Stewart Weddings Editor-at-Large Darcy Miller — live from Meredith’s studio in New York City.

Meanwhile, across the pond, PEOPLE’s Chief Foreign Correspondent Simon Perry and PEOPLE Contributing Correspondent Monique Jessen will report live from Windsor.

But that’s not all — we’ll also be inside the church for the entire ceremony, so you can stream the event from start to finish!

Watch the entire Meghan and Harry — a Fairy-Tale Wedding special above or watch it on PeopleTV on your streaming device of choice.

