As Harry greeted hundreds of fans outside the Sydney Opera House, he spotted a familiar face in the crowd: 98-year-old war widow Daphne Dunne. She has previously met the prince twice — first in 2015, when she memorably planted a kiss on his cheek, and again in 2017.

“Congratulations, I think that’s marvelous,” Dunne told Meghan of the couple’s baby news, as reported by news.com.au. “It’s just what Harry needs.”