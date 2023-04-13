Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Roles Within the Royal Family Since Their Exit Explained

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have left royal life behind, but they still have many connections to the monarchy.

Meghan and Harry made modern royal history when they announced they were stepping back from their royal roles in January 2020. The couple said in a statement they intended to "carve out a progressive new role within this institution" and divide their time between the U.K. and North America with their son, Prince Archie. The Sussexes said they would continue to support Queen Elizabeth while working to become "financially independent."

After a family discussion that became famed as the Sandringham Summit and a year-long period of transition, Buckingham Palace announced in February 2021 that "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family."

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, have since established a new life in California, from welcoming daughter Princess Lilibet in June 2021 to expanding their charitable Archewell Foundation and pursuing other projects. Read on for everything you need to know about their royal status now.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Do Prince Harry and Meghan Still Have Royal Titles?

Yes. Prince Harry and Meghan are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, titles conferred by Queen Elizabeth on their 2018 wedding day.

After Prince Harry and Meghan announced their step back in January 2020, Buckingham Palace said they would no longer use their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles, as they were no longer working members of the royal family. However, they did retain the titles.

Since they decided to step back as working members of the royal family, the couple have often introduced themselves as simply "Harry" and "Meghan."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Commonwealth Day 2020. Chris Jackson/Getty

Did Prince Harry Keep His Place in the Line of Succession?

Yes. When responding to the news of their decision, Queen Elizabeth stressed that Harry, Meghan and Archie (Lilibet wasn't born yet) "will always be much loved members of my family" — and that extends to the line of succession.

Prince Harry is currently fifth in line to the throne behind his older brother, Prince William, and the Prince of Wales' three children with wife Kate Middleton — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Prince Archie was born seventh in line to the throne on May 6, 2019, followed by Princess Lilibet, who arrived eighth in line to the throne on June 4, 2021. Both children moved up a spot in the line of succession when Queen Elizabeth died and King Charles became monarch in Sept. 2022.

When Did Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Start Using Their Royal Titles?

It's a subject of much discussion. Unlike their first cousins, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 22 months, did not receive their prince and princess titles at birth because were great-grandchildren of the monarch, Queen Elizabeth. Prince William and Princess Kate's kids have been known by their royal titles since birth because they arrived as the children of the eldest son of the (now former) Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry and Meghan first referred to their children's royal titles while confirming the news of their daughter's March 3 christening in California exclusively to PEOPLE. Courtiers also nearly immediately updated the line of succession on the Royal Family website, where the kids were previously styled as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor." They are now listed as "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex."

Netflix; Misan Harriman

Archie and Lili's prince and princess titles align with the precedent set by King George V, who issued a Letters Patent in 1917 to confer the title of prince or princess on male-line grandchildren of the sovereign.

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Harry's father became King Charles — and as grandchildren of the monarch, Archie and Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess.

PEOPLE understands that the titles will be used in formal settings and not in everyday use. It remains unclear if Archie and Lilibet also inherited HRH titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie. Netflix/Youtube

Do Prince Harry and Meghan carry out any royal duties?

No. In 2021 when it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn't return to their royal roles, they lost their patronages (their royal involvement with numerous U.K. charities).

Trusts and patronages reverted to Queen Elizabeth, including the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League, the Royal National Theatre, and the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Prince Harry also lost his honorary military appointments.

In their own statement about the news, Prince Harry and Meghan's office said that the pair "remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," the statement read.

Meghan continued work with animal welfare charity Mayhew and Smart Works Charity, which provides women with professional attire for career opportunities. Meanwhile, Prince Harry stayed on as patron of WellChild, which aids sick children and their families, his personal charity Sentebale, which he set up with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to help combat the HIV/AIDS pandemic in southern Africa, and the Invictus Games Foundation, the Paralympic-style contests for service members he created.

They announced their Archewell Foundation in 2020. "At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change," the organization states on its website. "We do this through our non-profit work within The Archewell Foundation 501(c)(3), in addition to creative activations through the business verticals of audio and production."

Prince Harry and Meghan did return to the U.K. in June 2022 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. They also attended the late monarch's funeral events in Sept. 2022, with Harry marching in processions and taking part in the grandchildren's vigil.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Will Prince Harry or Meghan attend King Charles' coronation?

Ending months of speculation amid strained relations, Buckingham Palace confirmed Wednesday that Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in London on May 6.

The crowning ceremony coincides with Prince Archie's fourth birthday, and Meghan will remain in California with Archie and Lilibet. PEOPLE understands that the Duchess of Sussex will spend the weekend celebrating Archie's birthday with the children.

Prince Harry wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life, a friend tells PEOPLE.

Although there are three days of events surrounding the coronation, including a concert at Windsor Castle and a volunteer day, Prince Harry is not expected to attend other outings aside from the crowning ceremony.

The palace had no comment or guidance on whether the Duke of Sussex will join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the coronation at this stage.