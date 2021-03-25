Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Exit Is Being Turned Into Another Lifetime Movie

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will be Lifetime's third movie about the couple

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's departure from royal life will serve as the inspiration for Lifetime's latest movie about the couple.

Lifetime announced that a third network film about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been green-lit. Following 2018's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and 2019's Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the third installment — expected to start production this spring and air in the fall — will reveal "what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie."

"The movie will detail Meghan's growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press's attacks and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother's untimely death," according to Lifetime. "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Charlie Field and Tiffany Marie Smith most recently played the couple for Becoming Royal, following Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley from the first film. Although the roles of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan for the new original movie have not been cast yet, Menhaj Huda and Scarlett Lacey will return as director and writer, respectively.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, announced in Jan. 2020 that they planned to "step back" as senior members of the royal family and "carve out a progressive new role within this institution," which came with a one-year review period. In March 2020, they officially stepped down as working royals and moved to California.

Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that the couple would not return as working royals.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the palace statement said.

In response, Prince Harry and Meghan pushed back with a statement that pointedly referenced the Queen's: "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

Prince harry and Megan and Oprah Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

