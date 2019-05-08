Compare Baby Sussex's Big Debut with His Royal Cousins — George, Charlotte and Louis!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child – and he already has plenty of cousins to look up to!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex debuted their son to the world two days after he was born. The family of three stepped out at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle to share their baby joy with the world after deciding to keep the details of the baby’s birth private and forgo the traditional post-birth photos.

And just like his royal cousins, Baby Sussex was fast asleep during his big debut in his father’s arms.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” Meghan said. He’s really calm.”

Harry then added, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed all three of their children – Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 1 – in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital and introduced each baby on the famous steps.

Clockwise: Baby Sussex, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

When the royal parents debuted Prince George on July 22, 2013, Kate wore a blue polka-dot Jenny Packham dress, invoking the same print that Princess Diana herself wore to present William to the world in 1982. Kate held the baby boy, wrapped in a shawl, while William matched in a blue button-down shirt.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex

The new mom spent the night in the hospital before heading home to Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince George

When Princess Charlotte made her world debut on May 2, 2015, the baby wore an ivory bonnet and was wrapped in a white shawl from GH Hurt and Son Ltd. Meanwhile, Kate donned a bespoke silk shift dress with buttercup print by Jenny Packham – the same designer behind the famous blue spotted frock she wore after Prince George’s birth.

In a chivalrous gesture, William held his arm around his wife’s waist as if to steady her before they went back into the hospital for a few moments and then carried their daughter in a car seat to the vehicle.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Charlotte

Baby no. 3, Prince Louis, arrived on April 23, 2018. He was wrapped in a white shawl (from royal favorite brand GH Hurt and Son Ltd.) in his mother’s arms as he was presented to the enthusiastic crowds of well-wishers who gathered outside the hospital, anxiously awaiting a peek at the newborn prince.

Once again, Kate chose a number by Jenny Packham – a red dress with a white collar – after a visit from her go-to stylist, Natasha Archer, who was spotted leaving the Lindo Wing an hour before the royal gave birth. She paired the look with nude suede heels.

And just like after her first two post-baby debuts, Kate’s signature blowout was styled to perfection.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis

Kate’s decision to give birth at the Lindo Wing follows in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law. Princess Diana delivered both of her son in the hospital’s private wing and gave the world the first glimpse of the boys outside on the steps.

The royal couple announced the happy news of the birth of their son like many parents — on Instagram.

In the caption, the proud parents wrote: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

Harry shared his baby joy hours after the birth on Monday, telling reporters: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”