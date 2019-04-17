6 Ways Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Breaking Royal Baby Traditions
Swinging by the Big Apple
Meghan's baby shower in New York City was a first for a royal family member, as showers are more of an American tradition. A number of close friends attended, including Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.
Fewer Photo Ops
Kate Middleton famously introduced each of her three children to the world on the steps of The Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital, where she gave birth, a tradition she got from the late Princess Diana. But Meghan and Harry announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which means royal fans should not expect for Meghan to pose on the steps of a hospital like Kate. The palace will, however, announce when the Duchess of Sussex is in labor.
Royal fans will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon after the birth. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Baby Abroad
Meghan shocked the world when Kensington Palace confirmed her pregnancy because, at the time, she and Prince Harry were on the second day of first royal tour as a married couple. The visit also included stops to a few areas that have a presence of the Zika virus, which can cause birth defects in newborns. According to the palace, Meghan and Harry consulted doctors before their trip.
A Busy Third Trimester!
Starting with her October royal tour, Meghan has kept an incredibly busy schedule since announcing her pregnancy. She even traveled to Morocco when she was 7 months pregnant, and special precautions had to be taken to make sure she was well cared for abroad.
Rustic New Digs
Months after the announcement that Meghan and Harry were leaving Kensington Palace for Frogmore Cottage, they made the move in early April. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be the first royals to live there in decades.
Dishing on Her Due Date
Unlike her royal predecessors, Meghan revealed her April due date to a fan during a visit to Birkenhead in January. Before that, all royal watchers knew was that Baby Sussex was expected in the spring of 2019.