6 Ways Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Breaking Royal Baby Traditions

Kate Middleton famously introduced each of her three children to the world on the steps of The Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital, where she gave birth, a tradition she got from the late Princess Diana. But Meghan and Harry announced that they are keeping the plans around the arrival of their baby private, which means royal fans should not expect for Meghan to pose on the steps of a hospital like Kate. The palace will, however, announce when the Duchess of Sussex is in labor.

Royal fans will get to see the happy couple with their new baby soon after the birth. Within a few days after welcoming their first child, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle.