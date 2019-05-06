Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Shares His Birthday with This A-List Family Friend

Baby Sussex may have missed being born on Star Wars Day and Cinco de Mayo – but sharing a birthday with George Clooney is just as exciting!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a son, early Monday morning. May 6 also happens to be the birthday of the actor, who just turned 58.

Clooney and his wife, Amal, are close friends of the new royal parents, and were among the celebrity guests who attended their royal wedding last May. The Casamigos co-founder even showed off his bartending skills at the bash.

“George Clooney hopped behind the bar and was mixing drinks for guests,” a source told PEOPLE.

Over the summer, Meghan and Harry spent time at the Clooneys’ home in Lake Como, Italy. While Prince Harry and Clooney played basketball, Meghan lounged by the pool with Amal and helped look after the Clooneys’ twins, Ella and Alexander. The Clooneys also reportedly held a dinner party to celebrate their guests during the weekend visit.

Amal and George Clooney attend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Ocean’s 11 star has also shown public support for Meghan, telling a British morning show in March that she was just trying to “live her life,” but had to contend with “unkind” commentary and “unjust” media attention.

“I think it’s a little unfair at times when – I’ve seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing, and it seemed to me to be a little unjust since [Meghan] hadn’t done anything except just happen to live her life,” he said.

He added that the Duchess of Sussex, who is eight months pregnant at the time, is “a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman.”

Clooney also praised Meghan and Prince Harry as a “really wonderful, loving couple.”

“Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it’s unkind,” the star said.

George Clooney; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Mike Marsland/Getty; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

On a much lighter note, Clooney did reveal whether or not he will be the new royal baby’s godfather.

“Oh yes, I’ll be godfather of the royals apparently,” he told reporters before clarifying he was joking with an emphatic, “No!”

“I’m a father of twins, I have enough sh– to deal with — literally!” Clooney said.