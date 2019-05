Proud Parents! Every Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Snoozing Baby Archie

Before the baby’s arrival, Meghan and Harry thanked fans for the “virtual baby shower” encouraging charitable donations in honor of their child. One of the organizations mentioned was Los Angeles-based Baby2Baby, which has seen a huge impact.

“Our donors are generally mostly in the U.S., so to have people from Guadalajara to Italy donating to Baby2Baby has been really exciting,” co-founder and co-president Kelly Sawyer Patricof told PEOPLE. “Not only have we received the monetary donations but also so many of the basic essentials that we distribute have been growing – cribs, diapers, toothbrushes, baby blankets, pajamas, all sorts of product donations of the basic essentials that we provide to children in need.”