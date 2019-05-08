See the First Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Their Royal Baby!

Baby Sussex is ready for his close-up!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out with their newborn son at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception!) on Wednesday, two days after welcoming the new addition to the royal family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wearing a white sleeveless dress by London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner, Meghan was glowing as she stood beside Harry, who held their newborn son in his arms.

Asked what it’s like being a new mom, Meghan said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She went on to say that Baby Sussex “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.”

Harry then added, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

Baby Sussex Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

When asked whether the baby takes after anyone, Meghan said: “We’re still trying to figure that out.”

Harry added: “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really. His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?”

Baby Sussex Press Association via AP

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

When asked about parenting, Harry said: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.

Harry said they were looking forward to spending some “precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex Press Association via AP

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex Press Association via AP

The couple took to Instagram shortly after their debut as a family of three.

“Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family,” the caption read. “They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to skip the royal tradition of debuting their baby on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. Both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton appeared outside the hospital with their newborns soon after they welcomed their children to the world.

Kate has become known for her speedy hospital exits. Following the birth of Prince Louis, she was in and out of the hospital within 7 hours. (After Prince George was born, she spent one night in the hospital before heading home to Kensington Palace.)

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/Press Association via AP

RELATED: Meghan Markle Has Talked About Having ‘More’ Kids, Says Source

Meghan Markle and Baby Sussex Press Association via AP

When Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William in 1982, and then Prince Harry in 1984, she didn’t do a same-day dash out of the hospital. After William’s birth on June 21, she and Prince Charles introduced him to the public on June 22, one day later. And with Harry, Diana spent one night in the hospital as well: She gave birth on September 15 and her son’s public debut came on September 16.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex Press Association via AP

Queen Elizabeth’s post-baby debuts can’t compare since she didn’t give birth in a hospital — she gave birth at home in the palace. It was the next generation of royals that began the new standard of giving birth in a hospital. (Princess Anne was the first to break the norm, giving birth to son Peter Phillips at St. Mary’s Hospital in 1977.) The Queen gave birth to all of her four children at home.

Press Association via AP

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Crowds of fans gathered outside Windsor during Baby Sussex’s debut.

John Loughrey, 67, spent days camped out at the Lindo Wing, at St. Mary’s hospital in London, watching for the last three royal births – and was in Windsor for the broadcast of Meghan and Harry’s son.

“They looked so happy and the baby is so beautiful – it is Meghan all over!” he excitedly tells PEOPLE moments after the TV reveal.

He adds, “They both looked joyous and happy and will be thinking of his mother, Hopefully we will see soon if he has ginger hair or brown or blue eyes. But he is a happy baby.”

Meghan and Harry welcomed their son in the early morning on May 6. The couple decided to keep many of the details around the arrival of their baby private, but they announced that they’d be sharing more in the forthcoming days.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex Press Association via AP

Harry shared his baby joy hours after the birth on Monday, telling reporters: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Sussex Press Association via AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Press Association via AP

“I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth,” he continued. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”