Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Their Baby's Name

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed the name they’ve chosen for their royal baby: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

They shared the big announcement on their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, following this morning’s introduction of baby Archie to the world.

The post featured a photo of Meghan, Harry, Archie, Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, grandfather, Prince Phillip, and Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

The name was somewhat surprising, as British oddsmakers’ top picks for potential names included more traditional monikers, like Arthur, James, Philip and Albert. In fact, bookies revealed just 60 bets were placed on Archie at 100/1, amounting to exactly $130.

Soon after the royal couple announced they were expecting their first child back in October, British oddsmakers began predicting potential names.

Archie, of course, is a shortened version of the name Archibald, meaning genuine and bold or brave. Using the nickname as a first name gives it a more casual, American vibe — while the baby’s middle name, Harrison, originated in the Middle Ages as a patronymic meaning “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.”

The surname Mountbatten-Windsor, meanwhile, belongs to all the children and descendants of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

After the birth of their son on Monday, the top pick was Arthur. Coming in second for name predictions is James, which is followed by Philip (for great-grandfather Prince Philip) and Albert.

During the couple’s royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in October, 12-year-old student Charlie Wolf tried to grill Meghan and Harry on a name for the royal baby.

Meghan kept mum, replying, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”

Meghan continued to take name suggestions throughout her pregnancy, including one from a 7-year-old girl named Megan Dudley during the couple’s January visit to Birkenhead.

Dudley told reporters, “I asked her whether she would call her baby Amy if she has a girl, and she said, ‘That’s a really pretty name, I like it. We’ll have to think about it.’ “

On Wednesday, the royal couple introduced their baby boy to the world in St. George’s Hall, where they had their wedding reception last May. Harry held his son while Meghan beamed beside them wearing a white sleeveless dress by London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan said.

“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. He’s really calm.”

Harry then quipped: “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

When asked whether the baby takes after anyone, Meghan said: “We’re still trying to figure that out.”

Harry added: “Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really. His looks are changing every single day, so who knows?”

When asked about parenting, Harry said: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.

Meghan then said: “Thank you everyone for all the well wishes and the kindness. It means so much.”

Harry shared his baby joy hours after the birth on Monday, telling reporters: “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

“I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth,” he continued. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”