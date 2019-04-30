An Unexpected Name Is the New Frontrunner for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby

Speculation around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s chosen royal baby name is heating up!

In recent weeks, the names Elizabeth and Diana (for Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, of course) have topped betting lists in the U.K. But now, with just days to go before the royal baby’s arrival, a new and unexpected name has emerged: Grace.

While Meghan has said that the couple decided not to find out whether they are having a boy or girl ahead of time, the odds-on favorite is a baby girl.

The name Grace, which shares the top spot with Diana, according to U.K. bookies Ladbrokes, means blessing or favor and was popularized by another noteworthy royal: Princess Grace of Monaco.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan has remained very private about her faith — but it is an essential part of her life.

“Meg is extremely faithful,” a longtime friend told PEOPLE in February. “We pray a lot together. We meditate. She has had, and especially has now, a very close relationship with God.”

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Another unexpected girl name rising through the ranks is Allegra. The moniker is the sixth most likely name in the royal baby betting, according to Ladbrokes.

“We’re scratching our heads as to why we’ve seen so much interest in Allegra, but the bets are coming in thick and fast and it’s been by far the most popular pick of the month with punters,” says Alex Apati of Ladbrokes.

Allegra, which is of Italian origin, means cheerful or joyous. Meghan has long said Italy is one of her favorite travel destinations — especially Positano. She even named her beloved former lifestyle blog, The Tig, after the Italian wine Tignanello. Meghan and Harry also reportedly traveled to Italy last summer, weeks after their royal wedding.

Rounding out the list of possible girl names are Elizabeth at 8/1, Alice at 12/1 and Victoria at 16/1.

When it comes to possible boy names, Arthur is at the top, followed by Philip (for great-grandfather Prince Philip), James and Albert.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

Ironically, the names Arthur and Albert were listed by Princess Diana as possible alternatives she said “no thank you” to.

Princess Diana revealed she was behind the names of both of her sons – Prince William and Prince Henry, who goes by his nickname, Harry – in Andrew Morton’s Diana: Her True Story.

“The alternative was Arthur and Albert,” the late royal revealed, adding her reaction to the other possibility. “No thank you.”

She added, “There weren’t fights over it. It was just a fait accompli.”

Both “A” names did make the cut for middle names, however. Her older son’s full name is William Arthur Philip Louis, while Harry’s is Henry Charles Albert David.