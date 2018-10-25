The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since MORE

Where Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Fall in the Line of Succession?

placeholder
Stephanie Petit
October 25, 2018 02:40 PM

From the moment of their birth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s child will be bumping some royals down in the line of succession.

Harry, 34, is currently sixth in line to the British throne — behind his older brother Prince William‘s three young children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months. Harry’s son or daughter, due to be born in the spring, will be just behind their father in the seventh position. And any future children Harry and Meghan may have will follow their older sibling.

Thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, birth order determines who will become the next king or queen of the U.K., regardless of whether they are male or female. Princess Charlotte was the first to be affected by the change — had the act not been in place, she would have lost her spot to baby brother, Prince Louis. The legislation was first passed while Kate was pregnant with Prince George.

This means that Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth‘s second son who is currently seventh in line, will be bumped to the eighth spot. His two daughters, Princess Beatrice and newlywed Princess Eugenie, will also move down a spot along with the rest of the heirs.

Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

RELATED: Who Is the Next Heir to the Throne? See the Complete British Line of Succession

Since Harry and Meghan were named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day, it’s tradition for the eldest son of a duke to eventually inherit his father’s title. If their baby is a boy, he could be known by the title Earl of Dumbarton, the secondary Sussex title, before inheriting the dukedom, Bortrick explains. A baby girl, however, would not inherit a duchess title.

Any younger sons will be known as Lord (His Name) Windsor, while daughters will be called Lady (Her Name) Windsor — or Meghan and Harry could chose to forego royal titles for their children completely.

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The baby will also be one of the first ever heirs of mixed race in the British royal family. (Queen Charlotte in the 1800s was believed to be of mixed race and went on to have 15 children.)

The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since
Princess Charlotte Won't Be Last Baby for Prince William and Princess Kate
Arthur? Philip? Prince William Teases Royal Baby Name: 'You'll Find Out Soon Enough'
Royal Baby Withdrawal? This Is When You Can Expect to See Prince Louis Again
There Is One Major Difference Between Prince Louis' Birth Certificate and George and Charlotte's
Prince Louis' VIP Visitors Keep Coming! Grandpa Prince Charles Pops in to Visit the Newborn
See the Brand-New Photos the Palace Just Released of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte!
Can You Spot the Sweet Hand-Me-Downs in the New Photos of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte?
See How Prince Louis' First Portrait Stacks Up Against Charlotte's (Complete with Royal Kiss!)
Kate Middleton Offers Rare Glimpse Into Her 'Simple' Family Life with George, Charlotte and Louis
Prince William and Kate Middleton Just Revealed Prince Louis' Christening Date
See the Moment Princess Diana Introduced Prince William to the World 36 Years Ago Today
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Accidentally Stole the Spotlight During the Palace Flypast!
Did Princess Charlotte Tell Off Photographers at Prince Louis' Christening?
How Prince William Is Creating the Same ‘Loving, Caring, Fun Home’ as His Mom Princess Diana
George’s Smile and Charlotte’s Pose Steal the Spotlight in Prince Louis’ Christening Photos
The Story Behind the Private Family Photo of Prince Louis That Will and Kate Almost Didn't Release
Prince William Reveals He's Trying to Get George and Charlotte to Play Tennis and Soccer
The Sweet Princess Charlotte Detail You May Have Missed in Prince Louis' Christening Portraits
Prince George’s Not-So-Shy Birthday Photo Is Here — See How It Compares to His 4 Past Portraits!
Prince Louis Is 3 Months Old! Here's Every Sweet Detail We Know About the Littlest Royal (So Far!)
First-Time Aunt Kate Middleton Reacts to Birth of Nephew — 6 Months After Welcoming Prince Louis
Princess Charlotte Has the Giggles in New Behind-the-Scenes Royal Wedding Photo
Where Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby Fall in the Line of Succession?

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.