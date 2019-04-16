The 8 Most Meaningful Baby Gifts Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Received (so Far!)
Meghan Markle's friends planned her a baby shower in N.Y.C. because they knew it's not a British tradition, which was a beautiful gift unto itself. When she headed back across the pond afterward, she looked to be wearing a gift from the event, despite not opening most presents while there.
Meghan was spotted in a gold necklace of the British word "mummy". She has since worn the piece on a few public outings.
A few senior citizens in Florida threw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a baby shower. Knowing that the royal couple prefers donations to gifts, attendees brought beautifully wrapped gifts such as baby clothing, formula, and bottles that were donated to Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies of Palm Beach County.
To kick off April, the month Meghan is expected to give birth, fans from around the world began donating to charities close to the couple's heart, using the Twitter hashtag #GlobalSussexBabyShower. Afterwards, Meghan and Harry specified four organizations focused on the wellbeing of children for fans still looking to participate: The Lunchbox Fund, Little Village, WellChild and Baby2Baby.
During Meghan and Harry's Morocco tour, the mom-to-be received a natural henna tattoo to wish her well for the rest of her pregnancy and birth. "It’s for when we have a big party,” said Khadeja Oukattou, one of the women who hosted the event. “Now she is pregnant we do the henna to keep her happy with with the baby. For good luck.”
Meghan's good friend Serena Williams revealed she "may have already sent Pampers across the pond" to support her close friend and mom-to-be. The inspiration for the gift? The tennis champion, 37, stars in a new commercial for Pampers’ Cruisers 360 FIT diapers alongside her 19-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia.
Meghan and Harry received their first official baby gifts just a few hours after announcing their pregnancy. During their royal tour, Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, gave the couple a fluffy stuffed kangaroo (complete with a baby joey!) and baby Uggs. “That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Meghan said in response.
Also on their royal tour in October, Meghan received one of her most useful gifts! A savvy well-wisher gave her a book titled Save Our Sleep, a guide for new parents on maintaining healthy sleep routines.